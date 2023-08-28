SEVENDUST Announces 'Seven Of Sevendust' Box Set

Since its formation in 1994, SEVENDUST has attained success with three consecutive RIAA gold-certified albums, a Grammy nomination, sold millions of records worldwide, and toured with some of rock's most renowned names. Several of their classic albums will be issued via BMG as part of a nine-LP box set on October 13, 2023, while the seven-CD box set will be released on October 27, 2023. Both LP and CD box sets are titled "Seven Of Sevendust".

SEVENDUST has released a total of 14 studio albums, and this compilation features seven incredible records from their catalog — 2005's "Next", 2007's "Alpha" (two-LP),2008's "Chapter VII: Hope & Sorrow" (two-LP),2010's "Cold Day Memory", 2013's "Black Out The Sun", 2014's "Time Travelers & Bonfires" and 2015's "Kill The Flaw".

"Seven Of Sevendust"will be available as both a deluxe nine-LP box set (list price: $199.98) and a seven-CD clamshell (list price: $69.98).

SEVENDUST released its fourteenth studio album, "Truth Killer", on July 28 via the band's new label home, Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2020's "Blood & Stone" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

"Truth Killer" showcases that the original and current SEVENDUST lineup — comprised of Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose — sounds as relevant today as it did on its 1997 self-titled debut.

Back in 2019, SEVENDUST lead vocalist Lajon Witherspoon told New Zealand's "The Metal Bar" about how he and his bandmates have managed to stay together for so long: "We're older now, so everybody's got kids. I think we've all matured a lot, and we love each other, man. It's really cool to be a band this long. Some days you're mad at one guy. We're brothers. So it's no different. We've grown up like this. This is all we know of each other, that we play together. So we've been very lucky."

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann