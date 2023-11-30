BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE: 'It's Only A Matter Of Time Before We're All Out Of A Job And AI Takes Over Everything'

In a new interview with iHeartRadio Canada's Myles Galloway, BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale was asked if he thinks AI (artificial intelligence) is something we need to embrace or it's "quite scary". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's everything. It's the biggest threat ever, and it's potentially the biggest tool imaginable. It's just terrifying, because I tried it. I did sort of… I wanted to write… I did, like, 'Write a love story that involves a horse and a skiing trip and a deli in New York City written the style of David Bowie, Tom Waits and Jack Kerouac.' And I did it to see what it would come up with. And the limitations presently are that it's wild how it has no subtext. Zero subtext. There's nothing. If you can take a [Bob] Dylan lyric, it's nothing but subtext and amazing worlds in every line and all that stuff. And where AI is not anything sentient that knows nuance; there's no nuance."

He continued: "I just don't understand because in theory you could make it understand why we all love THE BEATLES so much, and then once it's figured out how to do subtext and it can do 16 subtexts, it can go back into your DNA; your 400 DNA categories you have or characteristics can be investigated. So, I mean, it's only [a matter of] time before we're all out of a job and AI takes over everything. Where does it end? I don't know how we'd compete once it gets even more advanced. [In] two years, five years, 10 years. Oh my God. Enjoy your time."

BUSH broke up in 2002 but reformed in 2010, and has since released five albums: "The Sea of Memories" (2011),"Man On The Run" (2014),"Black And White Rainbows" (2017),"The Kingdom" (2020) and 2022's "The Art Of Survival".

"Black And White Rainbows" was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

The current BUSH members are Rossdale (vocals/guitar),Nik Hughes (drums),Chris Traynor (guitar) and Corey Britz (bass).