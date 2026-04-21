BUTTHOLE SURFERS Release Music Video For 'Imbuya' From Upcoming Album 'After The Astronaut'

BUTTHOLE SURFERS have released the official music video for "Imbuya", the second single from their upcoming album "After The Astronaut", due on June 26, 2026 via Sunset Blvd.

"'Imbuya' was conceived and produced much like a fart after eating beans," says guitarist Paul Leary of BUTTHOLE SURFERS about the textured, psych-sludge transgressive single.

Never fitting into neat genre boxes, BUTTHOLE SURFERS' remarkable ability of mixing psych rock with industrial, punk, and abstract guitar noodlings becomes quite apparent with "Imbuya". Keeping pace with a rhythmic drum shuffle programming (courtesy of King Coffey),the track showcases Leary's adept guitar prowess while vocalist Gibby Haynes delivers lyrics worthy of an evangelical sermon. "It's a truly meaningless song. Kinda our thing," Leary adds.

"Imbuya" follows the soaring surrealism of initial surf-punk single "Jet Fighter" which Earmilk quite accurately described as "exactly what you would imagine, and exactly what you never thought you could feel again. Ironic, absurd, melodic, and of course, entirely relevant."

A mythical "lost" record, "After The Astronaut" was originally scheduled to come out on April 7, 1998 but shelved by Capitol Records for being too abrasive and uncommercial. Expecting a pop follow-up to their No. 1 modern rock hit "Pepper", the album was pulled off the release schedule and tossed unceremoniously in the closet. Its tracks were later reconfigured and reworked as the album "Weird Revolution" in 2001, which the band wasn't very happy with.

"Hollywood Records bought the album but wanted to make changes to it which was an uncomfortable experience for us," Leary notes. Instead of allowing that recording to embody its original intent, the band opted to revisit the music as it was designed. "Now we have the right to release the original recording the way we intended it to be with its original title, 'After The Astronaut'," he adds.

The 12-track album is a fascinatingly oblique tour-de-fart. Filled with acid-drenched, industrial-inflected soundscapes peppered with Haynes's ofttimes stream-of-consciousness vocals, "After The Astronaut" is exactly what you'd expect from BUTTHOLE SURFERS but nothing you'd predict. Kicking off with the trippy psychedelic cacophony of "Weird Revolution" into the grimy, proto-industrial synth-grunge of "Intelligent Guy" toward the mesmerizing and hypnotic "Yentel", it's an album of textures and abrasion but with solid musicianship to keep it anchored. Sinuous and serpentine, it encircles the melodies in orchestrated musical anarchy, which Stereogum characterized them appropriately as "the biggest freaks on the American underground rock circuit."

Emerging from the 1980s hardcore scene, BUTTHOLE SURFERS was formed by Haynes and Leary while in college in San Antonio, Texas. Bonding over a shared distaste for mainstream music, BUTTHOLE SURFERS traipsed through the music industry, always in the fringes. Championed by DEAD KENNEDYS, NIRVANA and ORBITAL and compatriots of SCRATCH ACID, FLIPPER and BIG BLACK, they remained a fixture in the music scene's counterculture. In a moment of mainstream acceptance led by the #1 Modern Rock Hit with "Pepper", the band always embraced the obtuse and the obstinate. Though the band has never quite broken up, their legacy still inspires other acts, including GWAR, FLAMING LIPS, JANE'S ADDICTION, WHITE ZOMBIE, MONSTER MAGNET, PRIMUS and dozens more.

BUTTHOLE SURFERS on "After The Astronaut" is Gibby Haynes (vocals, synths),Paul Leary (lead guitar, bass guitar, keyboards) and King Coffey (drum machines).

"After The Astronaut" was produced by Paul Leary, engineered by Stuart Sullivan (MEAT PUPPETS, SUBLIME) at Arlyn Recording Studio, mixed by Paul Leary at Preacher Mon Studio, and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Herbie Hancock, BEASTIE BOYS, NIRVANA). It will be released with original art by Paul Leary and Gibby Haynes.

"After The Astronaut" track listing:

Side A

01. Weird Revolution

02. Intelligent Guy

03. Jet Fighter

04. Mexico

05. Imbuya

06. Venus

Side B

07. The Last Astronaut

08. Yentel

09. Junkie Jenny in Gaytown

10. They Came In

11. I Don't Have a Problem

12. Turkey and Dressing