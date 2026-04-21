MACHINE GUN KELLY and FRED DURST Drop New Single and Video For 'Fix Ur Face'

Grammy-nominated recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, now known as MGK, has dropped his explosive new single "Fix Ur Face" with Fred Durst. With a peak performance from the iconic LIMP BIZKIT frontman, the unabashedly heavy song fuses the grit and grind of '90s nü-metal with MGK's genre-bending modern alternative sound. The exhilarating visual made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Written, produced, and performed alongside longtime MGK collaborators SlimXX, BazeXX, RookXX, Nick Long and No Love For The Middle Child, "Fix Ur Face" cuts through with a raw, cross-generational energy that stands apart from anything out right now.

Directed by Sam Cahill, the official video captures that energy in motion. Shot in black and white across Berlin, Dublin, Düsseldorf, London, Prague, Cologne, Nashville, and Los Angeles during the "Lost Americana" tour, it documents a string of unfiltered fan moments around the world. Packed crowds, constant motion, and no separation between artist and audience. It's loud, physical, and immediate, channeling the spirit and intensity that define MGK and Fred Durst. The visual world is further shaped by street artists Lugosis and Strato, who created the wall mural in Berlin, while Slawn Olaolu designed the character face and jackets featured in the video.

MGK first teased "Fix Ur Face" during the European leg of the "Lost Americana" tour before officially performing a snippet of the single on his just-wrapped Australian run and sparking a wave of excitement. He and Durst have a camaraderie that stretches back more than a decade, having shared stages and bills multiple times over the years, including MGK's 2014 tour with LIMP BIZKIT. The "Lost Americana" tour returns to the U.S. on May 15 with support from Wiz Khalifa.

Released last year, "Lost Americana" became MGK's third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart. In late November, he teamed up with JONAS BROTHERS for a fizzy, swoon-worthy remix of his inescapable hit "Cliché". An enduring cornerstone of "Lost Americana", that song inspired an iconic music video also directed by Cahill complete with choreography by Sean Bankhead (Usher, Tate McRae),as well as the candid, piano-powered rendition, "Cliché (Sad Version)". To kick off 2026, MGK released his highly anticipated single "Times Of My Life", which has quickly become a fan favorite on tour, and followed with music videos for album highlights "Starman" and "Goddamn" incorporating footage from the road.