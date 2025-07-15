CALEB SHOMO On New BEARTOOTH Music: 'I Literally Have One Entire Album In My Back Pocket Right Now'

In a new interview with Elwood of the 95 WIIL Rock radio station, BEARTOOTH frontman Caleb Shomo confirmed that he is working on material for the follow-up to the band's fifth album, "The Surface", which came out in October 2023. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh my God. Dude, you have no idea. I literally have one entire album in my back pocket right now, and I'm about to go into the studio again and write another one. We're just gonna see how much music I can possibly get."

Shomo also talked about BEARTOOTH's January 18, 2025 hometown arena debut at The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio which was professionally recorded and released earlier this month in multiple formats, including on the band's YouTube channel. Addressing the fact that the concert took place while a series of destructive wildfires affected the Los Angeles metropolitan area, he said: "It was one of the craziest days ever. It's kind of hard to put into words. Really, it was almost kind of like a week. So I [now] live in Los Angeles, and I flew out basically the day after we all kind of were, like, okay, the fires are getting somewhat under control. But it was a really hectic 72 hours. Before that, we were housing some good friends [and] not really [getting] much sleep. It was just a lot going on, very heavy weight. And then flying to Columbus from that, I just felt very bizarre. I just felt like I wanted to be in L.A. I wanted to be there to help and make sure, if there's anything I could do, whatever. So, it was just a bit of an odd head space to be going into a tour. And then we get there for rehearsals, and — I don't know — I just couldn't quite get out of my head. And I remember one, one of my very good friends, he's a good childhood friend of mine. We hung out and kind of did some meditating and just got lunch. And I just kind of had this realization, like, 'You know what? I really have a chance to just be so present in this.' And there's just something that comes out of like getting rattled by something like a natural disaster. Life is, is very finite and these moments that we get to like experience joy are not all the time. 'So I'm really gonna try and cherish every second of this.' And I just cannot put it into words. It was as if I just wasn't on stage. It was the most ethereal, spiritual, whatever you wanna call it… I was just somewhere else, and it was as if I was just kind of experiencing it. I didn't feel like I was performing. I don't know a word I said. I don't really remember much of it, other than I was just somewhere behind these eyes just watching through the camera, just trying to enjoy every second of it. And I feel like we captured that pretty well with the recording that we were able to get and the amount of work that everybody put in it. It really shows up."

BEARTOOTH will appear at When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 18 and 19, as well as We Missed Ourselves festival in Mexico City on October 25. They are currently co-headlining the "Summer Of Loud" tour in North America.

Upon its release, "The Surface" hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart and No. 5 across Billboard's Album Sales, Alternative Albums, Top Current Albums, and Vinyl Albums charts. The band also earned its first No. 1s on the Mediabase Active Rock and Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay charts for both "Might Love Myself" and "I Was Alive".

Like NINE INCH NAILS, BEARTOOTH remains a one-person band in the studio, with Shomo, who was raised in Westerville, Ohio, recording albums largely by himself, but on stage, he is joined by several other Columbus natives.

The BEARTOOTH catalog boasts more than 1.3 billion streams across all platforms.

BEARTOOTH's single "Hated" was recently certified gold by the RIAA.