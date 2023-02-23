Can BRET MICHAELS Guess His Songs Played Backwards?

In a new episode of SiriusXM's "Reverse The Verse", POISON's Bret Michaels attempts to identify his music after hearing just ten seconds of each song played backwards. Check out the results below.

Last month, Bret released the official music video for his new solo single, "Back In The Day". At the time, he described the track as "truly a modern-day throwback to a feel-good road-trip anthem. The video reflects the feel of early MTV videos with green screen, pop-up captions and never-before-seen photos and original Hi-8 images of my youth. It is a song that truly reflects on great times and pays homage to the radio stations and DJs that cranked up the music while bringing us great songs that have withstood the test of time, songs that all my friends and I would sing along to then and now. Music is a universal language meant to unite us, not divide us, and that is exactly what this song is about. It's also a hell of a lot of fun to sing along to, as is the video to watch as it weaves a story of my life and the music that rocked it!"

Pete Evick, who is best known as Bret's music director and guitar player of the last 20 years, stated about "Back In The Day": "It's been a long time coming, I've had this track sitting in my hard drive for months just dying to let everyone hear it. I can't explain the amount of fun me and Bret had recording this song. As always Bret pushes the boundaries and really makes me get creative and innovative with production.

"Trying to encompass elements from the 70's, 80,s 90's, and also still feel current and modern was the goal with everything about this song," he explained. "I think we got it! Meri Schaefer sings those amazing harmonies in the chorus and Norman Voss kicks out some heavy guitar throughout the song."

In a recent interview with Guy "Favazz" Favazza of the St. Louis, Missouri radio station KSHE 95, Michaels spoke about how "Back In The Day" came together: "I was driving in the car, and I'm driving along the beach, and as I'm writing this down… I do this crazy TikTok thing, and I show people how I write music. I said, 'Don't fear it.' I'm laying a beat, I'm playing the guitar. And I'm, like, [sings] 'Back in the day, radio played our favorite songs the DJs'd say.' And crank it up. And it all hit me, and the song just fell together. It's just a good-vibe song."

Bret, who toured with POISON as part of "The Stadium Tour" last summer, will hit the road in July for a limited run of live dates for his 2023 "Parti-Gras" tour. Michaels has created this tour with a Mardi Gras feel in celebration of his great fans and hit music. The renowned rockstar will bring a few of his rocker friends along for a mashup of all-killer, no-filler hits featuring special guests NIGHT RANGER and JEFFERSON STARSHIP with special appearances from Steve Augeri (former lead singer of JOURNEY) and Mark McGrath (SUGAR RAY), plus a nightly surprise guest.

Presented by Live Nation, the 12-city limited date run kicks off on Thursday, July 13 at the one and only Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan; known for its epic concerts and parties, going on to make stops across the U.S. including at The Pavilion at Star Lake, in his birthplace of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania),Holmdel (New Jersey),Tinley Park (Illinois),Tampa (Florida),and more before wrapping up in Charlotte (North Carolina) at PNC Music Pavilion on August 6.