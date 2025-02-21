CANCER Announces First Album In Seven Years, 'Inverted World'

For over 35 years U.K. death metal legends CANCER have been delivering some of the most brutal and uncompromising music in the genre. Now, they return with "Inverted World", their highly anticipated follow-up to 2018's "Shadow Gripped". Set for release on April 25 via Peaceville Records, the album promises a return to their signature blend of serrated riffing, guttural vocals, and relentless aggression. Expect a dark and visceral journey into dystopia, corruption, and existential horror.

Speaking on the upcoming release, CANCER founding member and vocalist John Walker shared: "I started writing the new material shortly after the Covid lockdowns. I nearly always usually start the writing process by basically fooling around on the guitar, then after a while riffs start to turn into musical ideas. The lyrics, I tend to spend some time thinking about a concept and then I pick the vocabulary appropriate to the idea. Inspiration comes from what's happening and what has happened in the world and curious tales that interest me.

"This album is the bands seventh full-length release and I feel very fortunate at my age to still be able to do it. I'm super happy with how it's turned out."

CANCER burst on to the U.K. extreme metal scene over 35 years ago and quickly established a strong global following over the early part of their careers, primarily due to the release of the legendary debut "To the Gory End", swiftly followed by the equally revered "Death Shall Rise" album, which notably also featured death metal maestro James Murphy on lead guitars. The band's trajectory increased further with follow-up opus "The Sins Of Mankind", leading to a stint with major label EastWest under Warner Music.

2018 saw the band return after a long period of inactivity for comeback release and Peaceville debut "Shadow Gripped", which reunited the original core trio for the first time since 1995 for a stellar nod to the glory days of old; savage, thrash-tinged deathly odes to the macabre, gaining the approval of old fans and a new generation of death metal maniacs alike.

In a year which also marks the 35th anniversary of the genre-classic debut "To The Gory End", founding member and vocalist/guitarist/songwriter John Walker leads a now-revamped quartet for CANCER's seventh full-length album in the form of "Inverted World". A relentless attack of masterful song-writing and brutal hooks, "Inverted World" explores the dark and murky world of manipulation and barbarity both past and present, with themes relating to shadowy entities and cult mentalities, including the brainwashing of people into compliance and the weaponizing of religion. And as an extra treat for the band's fanbase in particular, the track "Corrosive" also resurrects the old and familiar tale of the acid bath murderer.

"Inverted World" was recorded at The Empty Hall Studio with Simón Da Silva, and mixed by V. Santura (TRIPTYKON, OBSCURA, PESTILENCE, DARK FORTRESS) at Woodshed Studio.

The album's first single, "Amputate", will be released on March 14, along with a brand new video.