CANDLEBOX's KEVIN MARTIN Wishes He Could Have Written THE BEATLES' 'Let It Be'

In a new interview with Australia's May The Rock Be With You, CANDLEBOX frontman Kevin Martin was asked to name a song that he wishes he could have written. He responded in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That's a hard one, because there's like seven or eight that I could choose. I would say 'Let It Be' by THE BEATLES, because the sentiment of that song is worldwide. And I think as a society right now, we could use more music like that. So I'm gonna say that's the song. Even though I'm the bigger [THE ROLLING] STONES fan that I am a BEATLES fan, I just think that there's something magical about that song. It comes on and I leave it on; I don't change it. And [LED ZEPPELIN's] 'Stairway To Heaven', same thing. God, I wish I would have written that."

CANDLEBOX first formed in 1991 and helped lay the groundwork for the grunge genre, alongside notable bands such as PEARL JAM, SOUNDGARDEN, NIRVANA and others.

CANDLEBOX has sold over seven million albums worldwide, scoring the megahits "Far Behind" and "You", which have garnered over 100 million streams, decades after their initial release. The band's 2021 album, "Wolves", had been in the top 10 on two Billboard charts (Hard Music Albums and Alternative Albums).

CANDLEBOX's final studio album, "The Long Goodbye", arrived in August via Round Hill Records. The LP's first single, "Punks", is a cautionary message to young bands that they won't be the hot new thing forever.

CANDLEBOX — Kevin Martin (lead vocals),Adam Kury (bass),Brian Quinn (guitar),Island Styles (guitar),BJ Kerwin (drums) — recently completed a U.S. farewell tour, crossing the country with fellow rockers 3 DOORS DOWN as direct support on their massive "Away From The Sun" amphitheater tour in addition to various headlining shows.