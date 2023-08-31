CANNIBAL CORPSE: CORPSEGRINDER-Era Albums To Be Released On Cassette

On September 15, Hells Headbangers will release on cassette tape a grand total of ten albums and one EP from the legendary death metal band CANNIBAL CORPSE. Each of these tape editions will be strictly limited to 300 copies and will feature special all-over print on the shell, making for an essential collector's item.

Since their formation in 1988, there's arguably been no band more influential and enduring than CANNIBAL CORPSE. While many of their old contemporaries have broken up or (worse) wimped out, CANNIBAL CORPSE continues to be the flagship band for the artform of true, uncompromising death metal. Amazingly, having released 16 albums to date and touring nonstop across the globe, the band are as vital now as they've ever been; rarely do you hear someone say, "I only like the early stuff" about CANNIBAL CORPSE.

With that in mind — and, of course, being longtime fans of the band — Hells Headbangers will release on limited-edition tape the following CANNIBAL CORPSE recordings, all featuring inimitable frontman George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher:

* Vile (1996)

* Gallery Of Suicide (1998)

* Bloodthirst (1999)

* Gore Obsessed (1999)

* Worm Infested EP (2003)

* The Wretched Spawn (2004)

* Kill (2006)

* Evisceration Plague (2009)

* Torture (2012)

* A Skeletal Domain (2014)

* Red Before Black (2017)

While there's undoubtedly a legion of fans of the band's Chris Barnes-fronted albums, CANNIBAL CORPSE just as undoubtedly became sicker and more lethal with Corspegrinder on the mic, dependably delivering the goods free of trends. In fact, one could say that any one of these albums served as an entry point for newer generations of death metal fanatics, thereby cementing both CANNIBAL CORPSE's legendry and influencing countless bands since.

Officially licensed from Metal Blade, Hells Headbangers is honored to make these 11 crucial cannibal corpse recordings available again on cassette tape, in a manner aesthetically pleasing to the band's gore-obsessed ways. Ordering information can be found here.

CANNIBAL CORPSE's sixteenth studio album, "Chaos Horrific", is due on September 22 via Metal Blade Records.

Since 1988, CANNIBAL CORPSE have been at the forefront of death metal, shaping and defining the genre. In 2021, they raised the stakes again with "Violence Unimagined". And in 2023, the band's thirty-fifth anniversary, they return with its successor, the equally monstrous "Chaos Horrific", starting a new chapter in their storied legacy.

Written shortly after the conclusion of the "Violence Unimagined" sessions, echoes of that album exist in "Chaos Horrific".

Guitarist Erik Rutan has now produced six CANNIBAL CORPSE albums, starting with 2006's "Kill", and this is Rutan's second release as a full-fledged member, since officially joining in 2020. Tracking at Rutan's Mana Studio in Florida, the band's home state, was comfortable for all involved, who were at the top of their game and ready to give it their all.

Photo credit: Alex Morgan