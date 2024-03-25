  • facebook
CANNIBAL CORPSE Drummer PAUL MAZURKIEWICZ To Make His Stand-Up Comedy Debut This Weekend

March 25, 2024

CANNIBAL CORPSE drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz will make his first attempt at stand-up comedy with a special appearance on Saturday, March 30 at The Commodore in Ybor City, Florida.

The event's official description is as follows: "Death metal meets alternative comedy in this one-of-a-kind show! Paul Mazurkiewicz, drummer and founding member of CANNIBAL CORPSE, shares stories from his incredible career that inspire comedy from Tampa's best improv comedians."

The Commodore is a 2,250 square-foot space which opened last year.

The owners of The Commodore include local performers Matt Walker, Kevin Michalski, John Lasavath, Justin Peters and Kelly Buttermore, who joined forces to build the "ideal space for independent comedy in Tampa Bay."

The Commodore features shows several nights per week from top local, regional, and national performers, with a programming focus on the sort of adventurous, alternative work that you might see on a nightly basis in New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles, according to the theater's page.

