CANNIBAL CORPSE Recruits Ex-THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Guitarist BRANDON ELLIS For Summer/Fall 2025 U.S. Tour

Brandon Ellis (pictured; ex-THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER) will stand in for CANNIBAL CORPSE guitarist Rob Barrett on the Florida death metal veterans' U.S. tour this summer/fall. The trek, featuring support from MUNICIPAL WASTE, FULL OF HELL and FULCI, will kick off on September 15 in Nashville, Tennessee and conclude on October 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Earlier today (Wednesday, September 2),Ellis shared the following message via his social media: "I will be playing guitar with CANNIBAL CORPSE this fall, standing in for Rob Barrett. I'm honored to help out and put on a killer death metal show for you all. See you there!"

Ellis announced his departure from THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER in February.

Brandon, who made his name in fellow American death metallers ARSIS before replacing Ryan Knight in THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER in 2016, contributed to three albums during his near-decade stint in the latter group. Two of those featured the band's original vocalist Trevor Strnad, who passed in 2022.

CANNIBAL CORPSE's sixteenth studio album, "Chaos Horrific", was released in September 2023 via Metal Blade Records.

Since 1988, CANNIBAL CORPSE have been at the forefront of death metal, shaping and defining the genre. In 2021, they raised the stakes again with "Violence Unimagined". And in 2023, the band's thirty-fifth anniversary, they returned with its successor, the equally monstrous "Chaos Horrific", starting a new chapter in their storied legacy.

CANNIBAL CORPSE guitarist/producer Erik Rutan has now helmed six of the band's albums, starting with 2006's "Kill". This is Rutan's second release as a full-fledged member, since officially joining in 2020.

"Chaos Horrific" was recorded at Rutan's Mana Studio in Florida.