Car Crashes Into OBITUARY's Tour Bus In Glasgow, But 'The Show Must Go On'

A car crashed into the tour bus of Florida death metallers OBITUARY last night (Thursday, August 31) while it was parked in front of the Garage in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, narrowly missing the band's merchandise guy.

The Glasgow concert was part of OBITUARY's tour of the U.K. and Ireland, which kicked off on August 22 in Brighton and is scheduled run through September 11 in Stoke-On-Trent.

Earlier today, OBITUARY shared a post-accident photo of the band's bus and included the following message: "Car Crashed into our Bus lastnight @thegarageglasgow ..our merch guy was inside the bay getting Tshirts and narrowly escaped..thankfully nobody was injured! Our bus driver along with some local helping hands worked thru the night to repair it enough to make it to Newcastle for tonight's gig @university_students_union with @pestcontrolthrash because THE SHOW MUST GO ON!!!!

"Great show lastnight and we thank everyone who joined us for another SoldOut Show!! It was absolutely crushing!! Cheers and you next time!!"

OBITUARY's latest studio album, "Dying Of Everything", came out on January 13 via Relapse Records.

Earlier this year, OBITUARY drummer Donald Tardy told Kerrang! about the writing process for the follow-up to 2017's "Obituary": "We're just having a blast right now. We don't allow pressure to enter our brains. Maybe that's just because we're simple guys. You could add that pressure by thinking about the career that we've had and how many people might be anticipating the album, but we try to keep the writing process simple: me and Trevor [Peres, guitar] in a room; crack a cold beer; whatever comes out comes out. And if nothing happens that day? Big deal. Tomorrow will be another. As long as we can have that kind of positive, feel-good attitude, good things tend to happen. They definitely did on this album."

Asked if OBITUARY set out to push the boundaries of extreme metal in the way that it eventually did, Donald said: "Not necessarily. But once SLAYER and VENOM and CELTIC FROST were on our radar, we knew that was the direction we were going to go in. And we were really lucky early on. We had no idea what was going to happen when we were going to the studio to record an album. Then we came out with 'Slowly We Rot'. We weren't even thinking of our second album at that point, let alone our eleventh. We were just so proud to be holding this vinyl that we could call our own. At the same time, we did take things seriously. We were building stages and drum risers and smoke machines out of whatever we could find — or steal — to be as big as we could be. We always went balls out. We were always trying our best to make it a show."

Last year, Decibel Books released "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary", the fully authorized biography of OBITUARY. The book was written by David E. Gehlke, author of "Damn The Machine: The Story Of Noise Records" and "No Celebration: The Official Story Of Paradise Lost".