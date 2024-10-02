  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

CARCASS's JEFF WALKER: 'We've Been Written Off So Many Times'

October 2, 2024

In a recent interview with Neuborn Open Air Festival, CARCASS vocalist/bassist Jeff Walker and guitarist James "Nip" Blackford spoke about the band's musical evolution. Walker said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We did this, and then we grew up a bit, and then we did that, and we grew up a bit. And we keep growing up, and we keep… It's not a deliberate, cynical maneuver. We just play the music we like… But it's not like a cynical maneuver. You get better as a musician and you have different influences and you just try different things… Stylistically we're all over the place. That's the problem."

Blackford, who replaced former CARCASS guitarist Tom Draper in 2021, weighed in: "I would say as a fan of CARCASS primarily — I've been a fan for most of my life, and now I get to play with the band — I think that's a great thing about the band, that each album has been different. And it seems from the outside, that was where they were in that year, in that time, and then they evolved a bit and they got like that. You kind of see them maturing and growing up. And some bands do just do the same thing over and over again and that's great. It really works well for some bands. In fact, who would want AC/DC to do something different?"

Added Jeff: "That's also the handicap with CARCASS, 'cause someone that heard CARCASS in 1988 would think, 'That's shit.' And they wouldn't understand what we sound like now. And maybe if they heard us in 1990, they didn't like what we were playing then. But we've moved on. And we get that; I understand that. We've been written off so many times. 'That's CARCASS. They sound noisy. They sound shit.' But we're all right, I think."

CARCASS's latest album, "Torn Arteries", was released in September 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records. Drummer Daniel Wilding did session work in Sweden at Studio Gröndahl with David Castillo while guitars were recorded at The Stationhouse with James Atkinson in Leeds, England. Eventually needing some form of residential location to finalize vocals, bass, and other guitarwork, the band headed back to Studio Gröndahl in Sweden to continue work in a very relaxed atmosphere with Castillo.

The "Torn Arteries" album title references an old demo created by original drummer Ken Owen back in the 1980s. The album artwork also rings reminiscent of the grotesque photography that appears on classic CARCASS album covers like "Reek Of Putrefaction" and "Symphonies Of Sickness". Artist Zbigniew Bielak traveled outside his normal wheelhouse to bring forth a time lapsed set of photos showing vegetables shaped like a heart, rotting over time upon a white plate. This form of artwork was influenced by Japanese Kusôzu, meaning: "painting of the nine stages of a decaying corpse."

Find more on Carcass
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).