TONY DOLAN Praises New VENOM INC. Guitarist CURRAN MURPHY: He's 'A Really Nice Guy' With 'Very Positive Energy'

In a new interview with the Iblis Manifestations podcast, VENOM INC. bassist/vocalist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan once again weighed in on guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn's recent announcement that he was not planning to return to the band. Tony said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[Jeff] had a heart attack a few years ago and then last year he suffered a second one. And it's impacted his mental self, of course, but he's a fighter. So he struggled with that and tried to get himself into some kind of shape, like he did after the first one. But I think mentally it's taken a massive toll. And, yeah, [it's] just one of those scary moments in our lives."

Dolan continued: "We don't last forever. We wanna stay 20, but my training changes, my diet's changed because I'm not 20 anymore. So, I have to be aware of that. So you have to be smart a bit, and life will beat you in the end because we're all headed for the ground. And I just think it's a moment for him where he doesn't feel he should travel so much and he doesn't want anything to happen if he's on an airplane or running through an airport or in a foreign country away from his loved one, his partner, who has also been sick. So it's very difficult. So he's bowed out. He made a statement that he just can't do VENOM INC. anymore. And he will record music, because he lives in Portugal. He has a studio, so he will keep doing his music, which is his therapy. But live performances, with us in particular, is just not on."

Regarding his decision to carry on with VENOM INC. without Dunn, Dolan said: "At the end of the day, people will throw bricks and stuff at me, but they've been doing that for 40 years. I don't really give a fuck anymore; everything bounces off.

"I'm a workaholic, and I would tour 24 hours a day, 365 days, if I could, everywhere on the planet — every shithole, every great arena, just as long as I was playing music, as long as I was connecting with people," he explained. "And not everybody's the same. Not everybody wants to do that. And it's difficult, particularly if you get [to a certain] age — you don't bounce back the same way you did when you were younger. But that's why I train. That's why I keep my mind as strong and fit as I can.

"So it's unfortunate [that Dunn can't continue with VENOM INC.]. It's unfortunate, but the door is always open," Dolan added. "I left the door open. And, in a year's time or whatever it is, if he just turns up and goes, 'I'd love to [play again],' then just come, just come and play. And I'll get you in, I'll get you out as easy as I can. So that's why I say 'never say never.' I'm sure people will say, from his point of view the door's closed, but it's not closed for me. He's my brother. I love him to death. We've been together for a long time and we've been friends from way back —36 years running VENOM stuff in one way or another. And beyond that, with my other band. And we're all from the same town and the same place and we're all friends. So, for me, it's a 'never say never' thing. But right now, he doesn't wanna do it, and I totally understand it. So it's a shame."

Dolan also talked about VENOM INC.'s plans for the coming months, saying: "We have a full season coming up. January, we hit the ground running with the U.S. tour. That runs from January through to February in the U.S. And then we go straight to Mexico and do South America. Then we come back. We've got a few festivals in Europe. And then we go back to do America again, and then, yeah, we've got Asia and Australia. And along the line, I'll be doing two live releases, uh, the 'Live Assault' series, two live releases from two particular shows, and the new album and an EP. So, yeah, it's kind of bundled up there. So, lots of good stuff is gonna happen, but lots of live shows because I just wanna get out there and play with the band."

Tony also addressed the latest additions to VENOM INC., saying: "I have [drummer] Marc Jackson, who was with ACID REIGN, CONTROL THE STORM, a few bands, and he was with us with M:PIRE OF EVIL when me and Jeff were doing M:PIRE OF EVIL. And [guitarist] Curran Murphy, who stepped in very kindly [for Mantas], because he did the second part of the U.S. tour when Mantas had to bow out because his partner got sick. Curran with his band 72 LEGIONS; they were on the tour. And I just watched him and thought, 'That guy, that guy.' I just love his performance. And if you give that guy the stage, I bet he would just be like a fucking firework. And so he'd learned a couple of songs and I said, you wanna do Indonesia with us. And he said, 'Yeah, sure.' So we went out there. That was a testing ground. It was amazing, and off we went. So we played another 10 countries or whatever — all of South America and Poland and France and Romania — and it was a very successful. A great guitarist. And he was with ANNIHILATOR and NEVERMORE, so I knew he had the chops. But, yeah, he's from Cleveland and he's just a really nice guy. He's good to be around — very positive energy; he's very positive. And you need that. It inspires you, particularly at my age, to have that positive energy from him, wanting to achieve. And, of course, Jackson, who's a consummate professional and an amazing drummer, and just is like so laid back. So it's great fun. So, yeah, we're hoping the season's gonna be amazing and looking forward to seeing everybody."

Dunn formed VENOM INC. nearly a decade ago with two other former VENOM members, Dolan and drummer Antony "Abaddon" Bray.

In his announcement that he was leaving VENOM INC., Dunn said that his "health and wellbeing are of paramount importance to myself and my family," but added that "there are also more personal issues which have influenced my decision."

This past May, Dunn revealed that he had suffered another heart attack on the morning of April 17. Despite this frightening event, the swift response from medical professionals at Abrantes UCIC and later in Lisbon ensured he received the necessary care promptly. An angiogram revealed issues with two valves, leading to the immediate placement of two stents.

The 63-year-old British-born musician, who currently resides with his wife in Portugal, previously suffered a heart attack and underwent a double bypass surgery in May 2018.

Mantas sat out VENOM INC.'s fall 2023 U.S. tour after revealing that his wife had been diagnosed with cancer. He was replaced on the trek by Hickey, known for his work with VENOM, CARCASS, CATHEDRAL and CRONOS.

VENOM INC. is not to be confused with the Conrad "Cronos" Lant-fronted version of VENOM, which is continuing to tour and make albums under the VENOM moniker. Joining Cronos in that group are Rage (a.k.a. Stuart Dixon) on guitar and Danté (a.k.a. Danny Needham) on drums.

VENOM's classic lineup trio of Dunn, Lant and drummer Anthony "Abaddon" Bray recorded four studio LPs, "Welcome To Hell" (1981),"Black Metal" (1982),"At War With Satan" (1984) and "Possessed" (1985),and live album, "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" (1986). Often cited by bands such as METALLICA, BEHEMOTH, CELTIC FROST and MAYHEM as major influences, they are one of the most revered bands of their generation. VENOM is still fronted by Cronos and headlines festivals all over the globe and continues to release new music while Dunn and Dolan had joined forces in the similarly named VENOM INC.