CARL PALMER Announces 'The Return Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer' Summer 2023 Tour

Sole surviving member Carl Palmer, in association with the estates of his bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, has announced "The Return Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer" 2023 summer tour. Launching its second U.S .tour in July, the shows will actually again reunite ELP live on stage through modern technology.

The tour continues the successful run of show which began in November and December 2022. After exploring the idea of a hologram tour in detail, Palmer (with the estates of Emerson and Lake) opted for what they felt was a more honest approach using live footage of Keith and Greg on massive video walls alongside Carl (and his band) playing live on stage. The voice and instrumentation of Greg Lake and the unmistakable keyboard mastery of Keith Emerson will be mixed with Palmer's onstage live drumming to magically reunite ELP once again.

Emerson and Lake passed away nine months apart in 2016, leaving Palmer to carry on the band's enormous musical legacy.

Says Palmer: "The film ELP made of its sold-out run at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1992 had everything we needed to make these tours happen. We were able to use just the camera shots of Keith and Greg, with the sterling audio tracks of their performances resulting in a combination of film and onstage performance of my band that brings back the magic of ELP."

After establishing themselves in bands such as THE NICE, KING CRIMSON and THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN, ELP was formed in early 1970 as one of rock's first (and biggest) supergroups. With record sales of over 50 million and decades of sold-out tours through the 1970s and again in the 1990s, EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER has remained one of the best-selling classic rock bands of all time. The band's complete recorded catalog, now under the direction and distribution of BMG, continues to be a steady force on the international music scene. The tour will coincide with the new BMG box set of classic ELP hit singles pressed on vinyl with reproductions of the original picture sleeves.

The tour is being launched with the full approval of the Emerson and Lake estates, as well as the various managers who have represented the members of the band. "Welcome Back My Friends - The Return Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer" will be focused on the U.S. and Canada through the rest of 2023, and eventually play all over the world where ELP toured throughout its career.

Tour dates:

July 08 - Saloon Studios Live - West Jefferson, NC

July 11 - Epic Center - Green Bay, WI

July 13 - Foellinger Theater - Fort Wayne, IN

July 14 - Warner Theater – Erie, PA

July 15 - Lorain Thearter - Lorain, OH

July 21 - Robins Theater - Warren, OH

July 23 - Southern Theater - Columbus, OH

July 28 - The Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

July 29 - The Space At Westbury - Westsbury L.I., NY