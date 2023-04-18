RAMMSTEIN Announces 'Sehnsucht' Anniversary Edition

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN will release a special "anniversary edition" of their second album, "Sehnsucht", on June 9. The iconic 1997 LP will be made available for the first time in remastered HD sound. In addition to the singles "Du Hast" and "Engel", the album exclusively includes a new mix version of the track "Spiel Mit Mir". The elaborately reworked packaging was designed by the original artwork designer Dirk Rudolph. The CD comes in a Blu-ray-sized eight-panel digipak with a 40-page booklet and an embossed silver foil slipcase. The 40-page booklet features numerous unpublished and re-edited portrait photographs by artist Gottfried Helnwein.

Following the release of their debut album "Herzeleid" ("Heartbreak") as a "limited anniversary edition", it is time to revisit "Sehnsucht" ("Longing"),originally released in August 1997, effectively announced the arrival of the six onto the global stage. "Sehnsucht" peaked at No. 1 on the German and Austrian charts, also going Top 50 in the U.S. (it stands as the only fully German album to be certified platinum Stateside).

26 years and a new century on, it's clear that "Sehnsucht" — another 11-tracker like "Herzeleid" — indeed like all of the studio outings has lost none of its initial power. From opener, "Sehnsucht" itself, to the aforementioned "Du Hast" or the follow-up "Engel", through to closing number "Küss Mich (Fellfrosch)" ("Kiss Me (Fur Frog))", RAMMSTEIN's sophomore release sees the founding members spectacularly hitting their stride, making greater use of electronics and samples, as well as the melodic side of Till Lindemann's considerable vocal range.

That signature RAMMSTEIN sound has been given an added boost now — remastered in HD sound for the first time on CD for the "anniversary edition" of an album that can rightfully be termed "iconic". This 2023 version exclusively includes a new mix of the track "Spiel Mit Mir", and comes in a selection of exclusive, elaborately packaged formats: CD, MC, digital, plus a pair of double LPs, one black vinyl, the other white.

To millions heroes, to others villains, there's no question that "Sehnsucht" — the band's first official release in the U.S. — was the album that fully shaped who RAMMSTEIN were, what they sounded like and what they stood for. "Sehnsucht" underlined in red pen just how intriguing, and singular, they really were, and just where that collective mind was prepared to go, starting with the sleeve itself.

"Sehnsucht" anniversary edition track listing:

01. Sehnsucht

02. Engel

03. Tier

04. Bestrafe Mich

05. Du Hast

06. Bück Dich

07. Spiel Mit Mir

08. Klavier

09. Alter Mann

10. Eifersucht

11. Küss Mich (Fellfrosch)

12. Spiel Mit Mir (2023 mix)