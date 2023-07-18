CARMINE APPICE Recruits CARLOS CAVAZO And ROWAN ROBERTSON For New KING KOBRA Album 'We Are Warriors'

It's been almost four decades since the mighty KING KOBRA first burst on to the melodic metal scene. Pulled together by superstar drummer and mastermind Carmine Appice (CACTUS, VANILLA FUDGE),KING KOBRA quickly became a worldwide fan favorite with a deadly mix of stellar musicianship, killer metal hooks, and, of course, a whole lot of teased up hair.

Now, a new lineup of KING KOBRA, perhaps their strongest gathering yet, is ready to announce the release of "We Are Warriors", the band's hard-hitting seventh studio album. KING KOBRA founder Appice is joined once again by longtime bassist Johnny Rod and ex-QUIET RIOT and ROUGH CUTT vocalist Paul Shortino, who welcome to the den the newest vipers, ex-QUIET RIOT/RATT guitarist Carlos Cavazo and former DIO guitarist Rowan Robertson. With these two talented virtuosos aboard, "We Are Warriors" is bound to be one of the band's most celebrated albums.

Check out the first single, the supercharged title track, which is being released today on all digital platforms. The band even recorded a captivating performance music video that proves these veteran rockers still have what it takes to bring the rock.

Cavazo declares that the new single "is the anthem of how our lives were in the '80s," while Shortino looks forward to the release of the entire album, saying, "We put a lot of love into this record." And finally, Appice says, "The album has some great moments in playing, singing and songwriting…it meets the standard of KK….it ROCKS!!"

The full release of "We Are Warriors" is set for August 11 and will be available on digital, CD and a gorgeous silver/black splatter vinyl.

"We Are Warriors" track listing:

01. Music Is A Piece Of Art

02. Turn Up The Music

03. Secrets And Lies

04. Drownin'

05. One More Night

06. Love Hurts

07. Dance

08. Darkness

09. We Are Warriors

10. Drive Like Lightning

11. Trouble (CD only)

12. Side By Side (CD only)