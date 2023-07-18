  • facebook
CARMINE APPICE Recruits CARLOS CAVAZO And ROWAN ROBERTSON For New KING KOBRA Album 'We Are Warriors'

July 18, 2023

It's been almost four decades since the mighty KING KOBRA first burst on to the melodic metal scene. Pulled together by superstar drummer and mastermind Carmine Appice (CACTUS, VANILLA FUDGE),KING KOBRA quickly became a worldwide fan favorite with a deadly mix of stellar musicianship, killer metal hooks, and, of course, a whole lot of teased up hair.

Now, a new lineup of KING KOBRA, perhaps their strongest gathering yet, is ready to announce the release of "We Are Warriors", the band's hard-hitting seventh studio album. KING KOBRA founder Appice is joined once again by longtime bassist Johnny Rod and ex-QUIET RIOT and ROUGH CUTT vocalist Paul Shortino, who welcome to the den the newest vipers, ex-QUIET RIOT/RATT guitarist Carlos Cavazo and former DIO guitarist Rowan Robertson. With these two talented virtuosos aboard, "We Are Warriors" is bound to be one of the band's most celebrated albums.

Check out the first single, the supercharged title track, which is being released today on all digital platforms. The band even recorded a captivating performance music video that proves these veteran rockers still have what it takes to bring the rock.

Cavazo declares that the new single "is the anthem of how our lives were in the '80s," while Shortino looks forward to the release of the entire album, saying, "We put a lot of love into this record." And finally, Appice says, "The album has some great moments in playing, singing and songwriting…it meets the standard of KK….it ROCKS!!"

The full release of "We Are Warriors" is set for August 11 and will be available on digital, CD and a gorgeous silver/black splatter vinyl.

"We Are Warriors" track listing:

01. Music Is A Piece Of Art
02. Turn Up The Music
03. Secrets And Lies
04. Drownin'
05. One More Night
06. Love Hurts
07. Dance
08. Darkness
09. We Are Warriors
10. Drive Like Lightning
11. Trouble (CD only)
12. Side By Side (CD only)

