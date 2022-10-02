CARMINE APPICE To Launch 'Storytelling' Show 'Carmine Appice Diaries'

Legendary drummer Carmine Appice will stage a new show, "Carmine Appice Diaries", on December 1 at The Box 2.0 (right next door to Boca Black Box) in Boca Raton, Florida. The event is being billed as "a true rock history and entertaining experience — stories you need to hear as a rock fan….with a little drumming too."

Appice told Sea Of Tranquility about the show: "I've got a whole intro. You see this book. It's flying through the air. It's red and it says 'Carmine Appice Diaries' in gold. It's flying through the clouds, and as it flies, it gathers up all these pictures from my history. And then when it gets to the end, it falls down and it opens up and you see all the pictures go by. And it comes up and it says all these different stories. So I'm gonna get the audience to pick the stories. And then I'll the story. 'John Lennon eats lasagna.' That'll be, like, 'What the hell could that be about?' it makes you wonder what it's about. It entices your imagination. And I go, 'Okay, who wants to hear a story?' They raise their hand, like in class. 'What do you wanna hear?' 'I wanna hear John Lennon,' 'I wanna hear the Jeff Beck-Rod Stewart story,' or whatever.

"People keep telling me, 'Man, you've got the best stories. You should do some story-telling things.' So, it's a good idea," he added.

Appice is the original drummer of VANILLA FUDGE, with whom he still records and performs today. He has also played with CACTUS and BECK, BOGERT & APPICE, in addition to spending stints in the bands of Ozzy Osbourne and Rod Stewart, co-writing the latter's No. 1 hit "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?"Carmine was named the 28th greatest drummer of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

Appice is widely considered to be one of the most accomplished showmen in rock and is the recipient of numerous awards, including dozens of gold- and platinum-selling records. Carmine has broken new ground in every aspect of his career as a performer, as a teacher, and as a writer, and he continues to inspire drummers and listeners throughout the world with his originality and his unwavering dedication to the art of drumming.

Carmine's autobiography, "Stick It!: My Life Of Sex, Drums, And Rock 'N' Roll", was released in May 2016 by Chicago Review Press.

Under the moniker APPICE, Carmine and his brother Vinny released "Sinister", their first joint studio album, in October 2017 through SPV/Steamhammer.