CASTRONOVO: It Will 'Take A Miracle From God To Fix' Relationship Between NEAL SCHON And JONATHAN CAIN

JOURNEY drummer Deen Castronovo says it will take "a miracle from God" to repair the relationship between JOURNEY keyboardist Jonathan Cain and guitarist Neal Schon.

Over the course of the last few months, Schon and Cain publicly feuded over several issues, including Neal allegedly causing over $1 million in personal expenses to be charged to the band's shared American Express card and Schon demanding that Cain stop playing events for former U.S. president Donald Trump.

In a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Castronovo said that it was disappointing to see Schon and Cain at each other's throats so publicly while they were in the middle of a massive U.S. tour.

"I can't lie — it's a bummer," the drummer said. "I love both those guys. I've known them since I was 23, so it's hard for me to see the turmoil, 'cause they're like brothers to me. It breaks my heart to see this, but, you know, this is stuff they just have to work out, as much as I want to be a peacemaker. But I realize it's gonna take a miracle from God to fix this, so I'm just waiting for God to fix this. It's like, 'I just pray you work everything out, 'cause this thing is beautiful and I'd love to end my career with you guys.'"

Deen went on to say that JOURNEY can still function as a touring band even when its two principal members are seemingly unable to talk to each other.

"We have a job to do," he said. "We've got to go out there and play the best we can, and we do. We leave it at the door and we go up and play and it's a beautiful two-hour show, and then everybody just kind of goes their own way. And it's working. It really is. When it's time to go onstage and everybody's smiling, that's for real. We're having a blast. When everybody comes offstage, they all go to their separate corners and we travel to the next city."

This past January, Cain filed a lawsuit against Schon over the guitarist's personal expenses which were allegedly charged to the American Express card, including $400,000 in a single month last year.

Cain's allegations come more than two months after Schon filed a lawsuit against his longtime bandmate, contending that he was being denied access to the American Express card.

In December, Cain fired back at Schon when the JOURNEY guitarist called him a "hypocrite" for performing the band's 1981 hit song "Don't Stop Believin'" at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property. Cain, whose wife, Paula White-Cain, is the former president's self-styled spiritual adviser, played the track in November with a backup chorus of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

"Neal Schon should look in the mirror when he accuses me of causing harm to the JOURNEY brand," Cain said in a statement. "I have watched him damage our brand for years and am a victim of both his — and his wife's — bizarre behavior."

An attorney for Schon sent a cease-and-desist letter to Cain after he performed at Trump's Florida estate.

Last month, Billboard published a report which claimed that things had gotten so bad between Schon and Cain that the musicians had hired security guards to watch over their dressing rooms in order to keep each other out.

At JOURNEY's January 27 show, Schon and Cain stood "at least 20 yards apart at all times, on opposite sides of the stage," according to Billboard.