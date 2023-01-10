  • facebook
CATTLE DECAPITATION To Release 'Terrasite' Album In May

January 10, 2023

Long-running San Diego, California deathgrind outfit CATTLE DECAPITATION will release its tenth studio album, "Terrasite", on May 12 via Metal Blade Records. The follow-up to 2019's "Death Atlas" was once again produced by Dave Otero (ALLEGAEON, KHEMMIS, ARCHSPIRE),with artwork by longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter (VADER, KREATOR, BLOODBATH, HYPOCRISY).

Comments vocalist Travis Ryan: "We've all heard the old saying about how the cockroach is so pervasive... so invasive... so insidious... that they could survive a nuclear war... Our previous album, 'Death Atlas', left the world blackened and lifeless.. or so we thought. It turns out that the carbon-encrusted bodies that adorned the album's layout and music video (and that resemble the victims of Pompeii that were frozen in time by the Mt. Vesuvius disaster of 79 A.D.) were actually more of a cocoon stage for something much more vicious to come: Humanity 2.0.

"On the cover we see the terrasite, aka 'earth-eater,' molting from its ootheca. Having lived the tortuous existence of being a human, they have now re-emerged into a new world... saddened... confused... PISSED; rebirthed as a new variant of human disease, now adapted to continue and finish the utter ravaging of its home planet, Earth."

"Terrasite" track listing:

01. Terrasitic Adaptation
02. We Eat Our Young
03. Scourge Of The Offspring
04. The Insignificants
05. The Storm Upstairs
06. …And The World Will Go On Without You
07. A Photic Doom
08. Dead End Residents
09. Solastalgia
10. Just Another Body

CATTLE DECAPITATION is:

Travis Ryan - vocals
Josh Elmore - lead guitar
Belisario Dimuzio - rhythm guitar
Olivier Pinard - bass
David McGraw - drums

"Death Atlas" featured a number of guests: Laure Le Prunenec (IGORRR, RICINN),Riccardo Conforti (VOID OF SILENCE),Dis Pater (MIDNIGHT ODYSSEY),Jon Fishman (PHISH) — plus, brass instrumentalists from Ottone Pesante.

Ryan previously told New Noise about the CATTLE DECAPITATION songwriting process: "It's morphed from one or two people writing most of it to the process including everyone, even myself. I might not write any riffs, but arrangements change big time when I bring lyrics into play, and we've all adapted to writing catchier songs. They keep me in mind when writing choruses, and I keep in mind things I could be doing when they're writing, and it all ends up coming together, mostly in the studio. We're making honest-to-god albums now instead of collections of songs. Not to take anything away from the previous albums; it's just different. We're more experienced now."

