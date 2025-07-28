CELINE DION Pays Tribute To OZZY OSBOURNE: 'He Was A True Original'

Global superstar Celine Dion has paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who died last week at the age of 76.

On July 25, Celine took to her social media to write: "I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ozzy Osbourne.

"Ozzy and I were label mates for many years — and although we came from very different musical universes, I always admired his boundless spirit and ear for melody on songs like 'Mama I'm Coming Home'. He was a true original! Fearless, and simply larger than life…but also kind, thoughtful, and generous.

"My heart is with his beloved wife Sharon, their children, and his millions of adoring fans from around the world.

"With all my love, - Celine xx…"

Celine, with over 250 million albums sold worldwide, is one of the most iconic and successful performers in pop music history. Her chart-topping hits include "The Power Of Love", "It's All Coming Back To Me Now", "Because You Loved Me" and "My Heart Will Go On". Celine has been honored with five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 Juno Awards and an impressive 43 Félix Awards. She received the diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards, recognizing her as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016, she was presented with the lifetime achievement Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards.

Celine's two Las Vegas residencies, performed between 2003 and 2019, are the highest-grossing and best-selling residencies of all time. In 2024, she released her documentary "I Am: Celine Dion" which received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and became the No. 1 movie on Prime Video worldwide. That same year, she delivered a breathtaking performance of "Hymne À L'amour" at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Celine's five Grammy Awards include "Record of the Year" and "Best Female Pop Vocal Performance" for "My Heart Will Go On" in 1998, "Album Of The Year" and "Best Pop Album" for "Falling Into You" in 1996, and "Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal" for "Beauty And The Beast" in 1992. Both "My Heart Will Go On" and "Beauty And The Beast" received "Best Song" Academy Awards for their respective years of release.

Ozzy died the morning of July 22, his family announced in a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the family said.

No cause of death was given, but Osbourne had battled a number of health issues over the past several years, including Parkinson's disease and injuries he sustained from a late-night fall in 2019.

Ozzy's death came a little more than two weeks after he took the stage for his final performance with BLACK SABBATH at Villa Park in the band's original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom. They performed four songs for more than 40,000 people in the stadium and 5.8 million more on a livestream. Ozzy also played a five-song solo set while seated in a bat-adorned throne.

Formed in Birmingham in 1968, BLACK SABBATH is widely recognized as one of the most influential heavy metal bands of all time, with a career spanning decades and over 75 million albums sold worldwide. Their impact on the genre remains as significant today as it was in the early 1970s, with their music shaping generations of metal musicians.

Ozzy's family reality television show "The Osbournes" won a 2002 Primetime Emmy.

In 2006, Osbourne and the other members of the original BLACK SABBATH were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Ozzy was also inducted into the Rock Hall as a solo artist in 2024.

Osbourne won several Grammys, including one in 1993 for his solo song "I Don't Want To Change The World".

Ozzy and his wife and manager Sharon started their annual tour — Ozzfest — in 1996 after he was rejected from the lineup of what at the time was the top touring music festival, Lollapalooza. The first traveling version of Ozzfest in 1997 included MARILYN MANSON and PANTERA as part of the lineup.

Osbourne leaves behind his wife, three children from his first marriage (including an adopted son from his first wife's previous relationship),and three with Sharon: Jack, Kelly and Aimee.