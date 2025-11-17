CELTIC FROST Unveils 'Morbid Tales' Fine Art And Precious Metal Collection

A limited collection of CELTIC FROST fine art and jewelry, overseen and approved by Tom G. Warrior, is set to be unleashed via Down With The Most High Productions. The items are now available for pre-order, with non-bespoke items shipping from December 10, 2025, and bespoke items (such as the bronze sculpture) shipping from January 10, 2026. The collection pays homage to the dark spirit of the extreme metal pioneers and their influential debut EP "Morbid Tales".

The collection features nine items in total, encompassing both bespoke fine art and premium accessories produced in Spain and the EU. The focus is on authentic materials and high-quality production. The centerpiece is an awe-inspiring bronze sculpture (made-to-order),representing the ultimate expression of CELTIC FROST's visual aesthetic. Each sculpture is hand-cast, guaranteeing a collector-grade finish that transcends typical merchandise.

The premium accessories include silver jewelry (ring and pendant) and a heavy belt buckle, crafted from precious metal to an exceptional level of detail, and are also produced on demand.

The collection is completed by a t-shirt that combines flat and 3D screen printing, a detailed embroidered back patch on synthetic leather, a banner, a sticker and a button badge.

The collection is the result of years of devoted development, focusing on high manufacturing standards and supreme craftsmanship. It transforms the uncompromising dark aesthetic and immense creative richness of "Morbid Tales", an EP first released in 1984, and pivotal in the evolution of extreme metal, into durable, investment-grade objects.

Preview events showcasing the craftsmanship are scheduled for London, U.K. (Helgi's, December 7),Madrid, Spain (The Rock Temple, December 13) and Winds Of Agony festival in Barcelona, Spain (April 17-18, 2026),with more to come in 2026.

Daniel Dabadan Gayoso, founder of Down With The Most High Productions and curator of the CELTIC FROST collection, said: "This project was born out of a decades-long devotion to CELTIC FROST and the 'Morbid Tales' album. This is not simply merchandise; every piece, from the silver jewelry to the bronze sculpture, adheres to a fine art production standard. We aimed to create official collectables that reflect the gravity and artistic commitment of the music itself, ensuring this legacy is preserved through objects of genuine quality."

Down With The Most High Productions (DWTMH) is a Spanish independent label and creative outlet specializing in high-end, niche releases across the black, death and thrash metal spectrum. Known for its strong focus on physical media excellence, and working with underground legends such as TORMENTOR, POSSESSED, BLASPHEMY, BEHERIT, NECROMANTIA, MYSTIFIER, ABSU, IMPRECATION and BAXAXAXA, DWTMH seeks to elevate extreme metal's visual and collectable components beyond standard merchandise. This CELTIC FROST collection is a definitive example of the label's commitment to premium, art-focused production and preserving the heritage of seminal metal works.