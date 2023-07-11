  • facebook
CHEAP TRICK Announces October 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

July 11, 2023

Legendary rockers CHEAP TRICK have announced a series of new headlining dates for this fall. The trek kicks off on October 2 in Springfield, Missouri and ends on October 22 in Reno, Nevada.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14.

CHEAP TRICK will spend August opening for Rod Stewart and will also make a couple of festival appearances — in late July at the Dragway 42 Music Festival in West Salem, Ohio and in September at the Tennessee Soybean Festival.

Newly announced tour dates:

Oct. 02 - Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
Oct. 03 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
Oct. 05 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theater for the Performing Arts
Oct. 06 - Sioux City, IA @ The Sioux City Orpheum
Oct. 08 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 09 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ
Oct. 11 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
Oct. 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Oct. 14 - Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater
Oct. 15 - Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater
Oct. 18 - Fresno, CA @ Warnors Theatre
Oct. 19 - Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center for the Arts
Oct. 21 - Oroville, CA @ Gold Country Casino
Oct. 22 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre

Founded in 1974, CHEAP TRICK is an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe for its instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop-rock 'n' roll. The bandmembers are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore", "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender", "I Want You To Want Me" and the worldwide No. 1 hit single "The Flame".

2016 saw CHEAP TRICK inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, a long-overdue acknowledgment of a nearly five-decade career that has earned them more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales well in excess of 20 million.

CHEAP TRICK's current lineup includes three of its original members: singer Robin Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson. Drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010 and was replaced by Nielsen's son Daxx. Rounding out CHEAP TRICK's current touring lineup is Robin Zander's son, Robin Taylor Zander, on rhythm guitar and vocals.

CHEAP TRICK's 20th studio album, "In Another World", was released in April 2021 via BMG. Produced by longtime associate Julian Raymond, the LP saw CHEAP TRICK doing what they do better than anyone — crafting indelible rock 'n' roll with oversized hooks, mischievous lyrics, and seemingly inexorable energy.

"In Another World" — which marked CHEAP TRICK's first new LP since 2017's double-header of "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas" — showcased CHEAP TRICK at their most eclectic, touching on a myriad of distinct sounds and song approaches, from the swampy Chicago blues number "Final Days" (featuring fiery harmonica from Grammy Award-nominated singer and WET WILLIE frontman Jimmy Hall) to a timely rendition of John Lennon's still-relevant "Gimme Some Truth", originally released for Record Store Day Black Friday 2019 and featuring the instantly recognizable guitar sound of erstwhile SEX PISTOLS guitarist Steve Jones.

