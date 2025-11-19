CHEAP TRICK Shares Short Film About October 2025 Return To Tokyo's Budokan

Legendary rockers CHEAP TRICK returned to the iconic Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on October 1, 2025. The eight-and-a-half-minute short film below captures the beautiful bond shared by CHEAP TRICK, the country of Japan and the band's incredible Japanese fans — a bond as alive today as it was in 1978 when CHEAP TRICK first played Budokan.

The short film was produced by Silent Trade for BMG and CHEAP TRICK and was directed by Nick Dwyer.

Earlier this week, CHEAP TRICK announced two shows in Las Vegas where the group will play "At Budokan", the 1978 album captured at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, in its entirety, along with CHEAP TRICK's other hits. "Cheap Trick At Budokan – Live In Las Vegas" will take place April 17 and 18, 2026, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

A ticket presale is underway, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

"At Budokan" was CHEAP TRICK's first live album, and went on to become the band's best-selling album, having been certified triple platinum by the RIAA. In 2019 it was chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

CHEAP TRICK's 1977 debut album didn't even make the U.S. Billboard album chart. The band's sophomore effort, "In Color", peaked only at No. 73, so when their third, "Heaven Tonight", was released in the fall of 1978, it was do-or-die time. Thousands of miles away, unbeknownst to the band, Japan had embraced CHEAP TRICK with three No. 1 singles, including "I Want You To Want Me" and "Surrender". A tour of the country would confirm it with the band receiving an almost Beatlemania-type reception, culminating in a sold-out performance at Tokyo's huge Budokan arena. Stateside, the decision was made to create a live album for Japan only. "At Budokan" arrived at U.S. radio on a white label promo-only LP for the sole purpose to help promote the U.S. album "Heaven Tonight". Instead, it became a blockbuster.

CHEAP TRICK's Rick Nielsen explained to "In The Studio" host Redbeard how unforeseen the LP's success was: "'At Budokan' was never supposed to be released outside Japan. Our manager said to us, 'These pictures [which] we had to rush out that were on the cover, it will never see the light of day in the United States.' Famous last words."

Robin Zander (vocals),Rick Nielsen (guitar) and Tom Petersson (bass) remain from CHEAP TRICK's original lineup. Daxx Nielsen, Rick Nielsen's son, has been the touring drummer for the past 15 years. He stepped in for Bun E. Carlos, who was with the band from 1973 to 2010.

CHEAP TRICK's 21st studio album, "All Washed Up", came out on November 14.