CHERIE CURRIE Says JOAN JETT And LITA FORD 'Owe It To The Fans' To Make THE RUNAWAYS Reunion Happen

Cherie Currie has once again said that a full reunion of iconic 1970s rockers THE RUNAWAYS will now probably never happen.

Speaking on "Waste Some Time With Jason Green", Currie outlined her relationships with fellow former bandmates Joan Jett, Lita Ford, Jackie Fox and Sandy West and the previous attempts to get the band back together.

"I'm the only bandmember that's ever played with all the bandmembers once THE RUNAWAYS dispersed, disbanded," she said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I played with Lita — I played with her, actually, I think in 2015 was the last time I played on stage with her. But I played, of course, with Sandy until she passed; I played with Joan [and] Jackie. So I played with all the bandmembers. But Lita has a big problem with Kenny [Laguna, Jett's manager, co-producer and co-songwriter for more than four decades]. I kind of understand why now. When Joan was into it, Lita wasn't. When Lita was into it, Joan wasn't. And at this point, it's, like, you know what, you girls. Are you out of your mind? Just grow the eff up.

"Joan uses the excuse that we're not teenagers anymore, we're not THE RUNAWAYS anymore. But to me, I think it's incredibly selfish," Currie continued.

"You do things for the fans, and when you start thinking that you're doing things for yourself after all these years of being successful in this business… I really think that both Lita and Joanowe it to the fans. But that's just me."

Cherie went on to say that she has "always been ready" to take part in a RUNAWAYS reunion. "But I didn't even consider such a thing until Lita reached out to me in '97 and asked me and Sandy to talk Joan into it," she explained. "And we did. And then right when we had the record deal and the tour and everything that Kenny had put together, Lita walked. Just from one conversation. We had a conference call with me and Sandy and Joan and Lita and Kenny, and Lita just couldn't stand hearing the sound of Kenny's voice, and she just said, 'You know what? I'm out.' And that was it. And then she came back again after THE RUNAWAYS movie, [and then] Joan says, 'No. I don't wanna do it.' And it's just crazy, because it's the same bullshit that I went through with these girls when I was a teenager. It's just kind of, like, 'Wow.' I don't know what to say; I just don't. It's frustrating because I know it would have been amazing to do. And it's frustrating. You can't make people do something they don't wanna do."

Currie added: "I have stood on that stage as an adult in my late 50s… with Lita, and with Joan as well, and it was really like time had stopped every time I had gotten on stage with those two. It's just too bad we could never have done it together, 'cause it would have absolutely been amazing."

When host Jason Green noted that a RUNAWAYS reunion doesn't look very likely, Cherie said: "I don't think so anymore. Because you get your hopes up, and then it falls apart. So I don't get my hopes up for that kind of thing anymore at all."

The first true girl band of the 1970s, THE RUNAWAYS toured internationally and made a dent in the charts before calling it quits at the end of that decade.

In November 2018, Ford told the Daily Mail that a reunion of THE RUNAWAYS will probably never happen. She explained: "Joan Jett is very much in 'Joan Jett land,' I guess you could say. Will she ever come out of Joan Jett land? I don't think so. I think her manager controls that and it's really up to him and her. It seems to me like Joan Jett's manager just runs her life in every way, shape, or form. He's very controlling and he has a real problem with me. He has a real issue with me. He sees me as a threat, which is ridiculous, because she's like my sister and I love Joan. It's ridiculous, it's uncalled for, and it's caused a little bit of rivalry between her and I, which is totally uncalled for. It's his fault."

Ford claimed that Jett's manager has prevented her from even talking about a RUNAWAYS reunion with Jett.

"The hard part is just trying to communicate with Joan without her manager involved," she added.

"We had dinner a couple of years ago, what was supposed to be a girl's night out, and she brought her manager with her.

"So it's like, "Dude, answer the question. I'm trying to ask you a question. Are you interested in putting THE RUNAWAYS back together?' She never answered the question."

In a 2015 interview with the WHMH (Rockin' 101) radio station, Lita explained that she decided against a possible RUNAWAYS reunion in the early '90s because "NIRVANA was just kicking in, and it was really bad timing; it wouldn't have worked. People would have just turned their nose up at it."

A movie about THE RUNAWAYS' brief history, starring Dakota Fanning as Currie and Kristin Stewart as Jett, came out in 2010.