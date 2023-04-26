CHESTER BENNINGTON's Son DRAVEN Shares Debut Single 'F w/ Me'

RVRND, the project led by Draven Bennington, the 21-year-old son of late LINKIN PARK singer Chester Bennington, has released its debut single, "F w/ Me". The track, which is featured in Paramount+'s new music docuseries "Family Legacy", was mixed and mastered by Jay Baumgardner, who worked with Chester on both LINKIN PARK and GREY DAZE.

RVRND, in which Draven is joined by producer Manny The Drummer, will release its debut EP in August.

In "Family Legacy", which premiered Tuesday on the streaming service, children of iconic musical artists offer personal reflections and unique perspectives on the lives, influence and impact of their celebrated parents.

In an exclusive interview on HollywoodLife.com, Bennington said that he wanted to "change the narrative" about how his father is remembered.

"I think that we focus too much sometimes on the very end of everything, when there was his whole life and he had so many amazing things happen," he said. "What he did and his creative outlet had such an impact on so many different people, and it was able to just save so many people. I think that is the number one thing that I want people to remember him for, and then also just the amount of good times. I kind of want to change the narrative… I think that we focus too much sometimes on the very end of everything when there was his whole life and he had so many amazing things happen."

He continued: "The text messages that I get of people saying, 'I was backstage and we had the best conversation with your dad and he was so sweet.' That’s the stuff that I want people to remember. I don't want people to sit and focus on the end all the time. Although I do think it's a good conversation to have. I think it's a necessary conversation to have, but shouldn't be the thing we remember him as.”

In an Instagram post, Draven wrote about his appearance in the "Family Legacy" series. "Everyone was so sweet and genuine, and getting to see all the vaulted videos of my dad was amazing! It was so nice to get to share what I'm doing as well as talk about all of the amazing things that my dad did without focusing on the end," Bennington wrote. He added: "Let's talk about the happy memories instead of soaking in sad ones! Thank you all again from the bottom of my heart!"

Chester's passing was ruled a suicide soon after his body was found in July 2017 at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

Chester had been candid about mental-health battles in numerous interviews over the years, saying he grappled with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and substance abuse. His struggles with drugs and alcohol landed him in rehab twice around 2006.