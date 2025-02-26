CHRIS MOTIONLESS On Next MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Album: 'We're Going To Work On It Until We Feel Like We're Happy With It'

In a new interview with James Wilson-Taylor of Rock Sound, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to the band's 2022 album "Scoring The End Of The World". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "To me, it's so wild because that timeframe that you and I talked [last year] and then shortly after 'Apocalypse Fest' [in October 2024], I kind of just had this moment where I was, like, 'I just need to be honest with everybody and kind of just see what the temperature of the room is within the band, within our team,' and really just have somebody say, like, 'Hey, it's okay, man. You can you can chill for a moment.' And it was cool to see that everybody was supportive of just, like, 'Hey, don't worry about dumb shit that really doesn't matter in the end. Worry about you and the record and the things that are important.' And that was awesome to have that support system. I obviously think the fans saw that and they were supportive as well of the situation."

He continued: "Since then, I would say things have gotten a lot better. It's still a slow process. I don't have any expected release date. It's truly just we're going to work on it until we feel like we're happy with it. And it's that simple and that plain and black and white. And you'll get it when you get it. That's the narrative I'm sticking to, and that's what's best for everybody."

Chris went on to say that it takes time for him and his bandmates to create something that they can fully stand behind.

"I do feel like I'm seeing an interesting shift now where it felt like back then bands were putting out records every four years," he said. "It's just dependent. I feel like some albums were just back to back to back, and the bands were just on fire. And I think I loved that — not so much because I was impatient and couldn't wait for new music from these bands I love, but simply just because when this band is awesome and then they give you immediately more amazing material, you're just so energized by that. And I liked that, but I also never minded — it never bothered me that I waited three years for another album from a band, as long as it was cool. And now I feel like because of the attention span, because of the oversaturation of content and music, there's so many bands now that fans can migrate to and sort of move on from you if you're not satisfying the need for new stuff, bands are kind of forced to put stuff out in a hurry. But I have noticed that a lot of the bands that have kind of achieved a status that I feel like, I guess, grants them the ability to wait longer and fans aren't gonna go anywhere, they're taking it. And then, as a result, the albums are better because they spent the time on it. It's, like, what do you want? Do you want something that's half of what it could have been quicker or do you want the full realization of what the band wanted for the record in three years or four years? And then you get that. And I think every single fan is gonna have a different answer, and there's no right or wrong. You just can't answer it. And, again, you have to default back to what is best for the band itself and your mental state while making it."

Chris added: "There's no other way to say that other than there's so much more to have to consider and craft and build in addition to the music. And those are types of things that I feel like are expectations of the fans of bands like that. And that's a personal expectation. So all that lines up and you wanna make sure that you're putting out this complete package that is just bulletproof on the look, the sound, the imagery — every component of what makes that album cycle what it is. So, yeah, we're still in the process of that, and it will get done. [We're] just gonna figure it out."

With over one billion cumulative streams and views to date, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has notched four consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart and Top Rock Albums chart with "Reincarnate" (2014),"Graveyard Shift" (2017),"Disguise" (2019) and their latest effort, "Scoring The End Of The World" (2022),the latter debuting at No. 12 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's second biggest sales week ever. "Scoring The End Of The World" is highlighted by the singles "Masterpiece" which reached No. 1 at Active Rock radio, becoming the band's first chart-topper at the format, and "Werewolf", which reached Top 10 at Active Rock radio and an impressive one million music video views in just four days after its debut.

In September 2023, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE released "Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)", a special deluxe reissue of "Scoring The End Of The World", which saw the Cerulli-fronted outfit expanding on its acclaimed 2022 album with new four new bonus tracks, including "Hollow Points", "Fool's Gold", "Timebomb" (STEOTW Mix)" and "Porcelain: Ricky Motion Picture Collection".

"Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)" is available in multiple formats and on vinyl for the first time ever in several different color variants, including black, orange, hellfire, scorched earth, and electric purple, the latter of which comes with exclusive alternate cover artwork.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is Chris Motionless (vocals),Ricky Olson (guitar),Ryan Sitkowski (guitar),Vinny Mauro (drums) and Justin Morrow (bass).