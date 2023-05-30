CHEVELLE And THREE DAYS GRACE Announce Summer/Fall 2023 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour

CHEVELLE and THREE DAYS GRACE have announced a 2023 co-headline tour coming this summer/fall featuring special guest LOATHE. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city trek kicks off on September 8 at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, making stops across the U.S in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on October 14.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning Tuesday, May 30. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com

CHEVELLE and THREE DAYS GRACE 2023 tour dates:

Sep. 08 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Sep. 09 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sep. 12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep. 13 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sep. 14 - Huber Heights, OH - The Rose Music Center

Sep. 17 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Showroom

Sep. 19 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep. 20 — St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Sep. 21 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theater

Sep. 23 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Sep. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Sep. 26 - Nampa (Boise),ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sep. 28 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - BECU Live

Sep. 29 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Oct. 02 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct. 03 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Oct. 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 06 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 07 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct. 10 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 12 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

CHEVELLE is the understated musical powerhouse who have continually delivered rock anthems for the past 29 years. Holding their own as accomplished and steadfast talent to the genre. After almost three decades together, numerous releases, and countless world-wide tours, the outfit consisting of brothers Pete Loeffler (guitars, vocals) and Sam Loeffler (drums),have confidently sailed through decades of uncharted waters and have emerge with a collection of work that's equally intricate and intimate.

As an award-winning multiplatinum and gold record artist, this Chicago duo is unwavering across their nine studio records, nine number one hits, 17 songs reaching the top 10 charts, millions of records sold in the USA and worldwide. It's all credit to their continuing dedication to be true to their craft, the genre and their fans. CHEVELLE's ninth full-length album, "Niratias", released in early 2021, landed at No. 1 on the rock chart and beat mainstream artists to take No. 9 on the Billboard 200. "La Gargola" and "The North Corridor" both debuted No. 1 on the Billboard rock charts and No. 3 and No. 8, respectively, on the Billboard 200 charts.

CHEVELLE is currently working on its 10th studio release.

"You don't want to repeat yourself," affirms Sam. "We want to seize something different with each song. Every record has to take on its own identity. As an artist, you have to progress and evolve."

Since 2003, THREE DAYS GRACE has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard, breaking records, toppling charts, moving millions of units worldwide. In 2015, "Human" marked the group's second straight No. 1 slot on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart as well as their fourth consecutive debut in Top 20 of the Top 200. It spawned two No. 1 singles "Painkiller" and "I Am Machine", signaling their 13th overall and fifth consecutive number ones on the U.S. Active Rock Radio chart. Moreover, the four-piece consistently averaged a staggering 3.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify — remaining one of the most listened to rock bands in the world. In 2012, "Transit Of Venus" soared to the Top 5 of the Top 200 and garnered a nod for "Best Rock Album Of The Year" at the Juno Awards. The seminal "One-X" (2006) notched an RIAA triple-platinum certification as "Three Days Grace" (2003) was minted platinum and "Life Starts Now" went gold. To date, their veritable arsenal of number one includes "Chalk Outline", "The High Road", "Misery Loves My Company", "World So Cold", "Good Life", "Break", "Never Too Late", "Animal I Have Become", "Pain", "Just Like You" and "Home".