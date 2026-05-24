CHEVELLE's SAM LOEFFLER On Other Bands' Reliance On Backing Tracks During Live Shows: 'Some Of These Guys Aren't Playing Any Of It'

In a new interview with the 99.7 The Blitz radio station, CHEVELLE drummer Sam Loeffler weighed in on bands who rely heavily on pre-recorded tracks during their live performances. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We have no tracks. We have nothing. We're just three guys playing this music. So many other bands are coming out, and they've got track after track. Some of these guys, and I'm not gonna say who, aren't playing any of it. All of it is on tape. I don't wanna tell you either. But it's true. And look, whatever — 'cause I don't think anybody cares. I honestly don't think anybody cares."

He continued: "I'll tell you this, dude. As a drummer, I can tell you, when I found out that a lot of these drummers aren't actually playing the part — they're playing some of it, but they're not playing the double parts, I was, like, 'Oh, I feel so much better,' 'cause I couldn't play that. It's insane."

In recent years, more and more artists have been given a pass for relying on pre-recorded tracks, drum triggers and other assorted technology that makes concerts more synthetic but also more consistent. For better or worse, pre-recorded tracks are becoming increasingly common for touring artists of all levels and genres and they're not just used in pop music — many rock artists utilize playback tracks to varying degrees.

CHEVELLE will support BREAKING BENJAMIN on a massive 2026 North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, the trek will kick off September 2 in Camden, New Jersey and will hit major markets across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping October 24 in Bristow, Virginia.

CHEVELLE's latest album, "Bright As Blasphemy", came out last August via Alchemy Recordings. The follow-up to 2021's "Niratias" marked CHEVELLE's first release through Alchemy Recordings following a long run with the Epic label. Alchemy Recordings is a record label created in partnership between Dino Paredes, former American Recordings vice president of A&R, and Danny Wimmer, the founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, the premier production company for rock music festivals in the United States.

Over the course of their career, the Chicago rockers have generated nearly half a billion streams, notched seven No. 1 hits, and sold out shows worldwide. Their catalog spans the double-platinum "Wonder What's Next", which boasts the double-platinum smash "The Red" and the platinum hit "Send The Pain Below". "This Type Of Thinking (Could Do Us In)" attained platinum status, while "Vena Sera" was certified gold. CHEVELLE has landed four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200, including "Sci-Fi Crimes" (2009),"Hats Off To The Bull" (2011),"La Gárgola" (2014) and "The North Corridor" (2016). The latter two each captured the No. 1 slot on the Top Rock Albums chart.