CHRIS And RICH ROBINSON's BROTHERS OF A FEATHER To Perform At This Year's MERLEFEST

February 13, 2023

BROTHERS OF A FEATHER, the acoustic project featuring THE BLACK CROWES leaders Chris and Rich Robinson, will perform at the 35th annual MerleFest festival, which celebrates what would be founder Doc Watson's 100th birthday over the weekend of April 27-30, 2023 in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Under the moniker BROTHERS OF A FEATHER, Chris and Rich give fans a rare opportunity to see them perform stripped-down versions of some of their classic songs.

The BROTHERS OF A FEATHER moniker borrows its name from the duo's 2007 live album that similarly found the Robinsons performing stripped-down renditions of BLACK CROWES tracks.

For general admission passes, as well as patio seating, reserved seating, camping, parking, and more, visit merlefest.org/purchase.

Last year, THE BLACK CROWES completed a North American tour celebrating their classic 1990 debut album, "Shake Your Money Maker".

THE BLACK CROWES performed "Shake Your Money Maker" in its entirety, along with "all the hits."

Joining Chris and Rich in the new BLACK CROWES lineup are returning bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until the band's hiatus in 2015, along with Brian Griffin on drums, Joel Robinow on keyboards and Isaiah Mitchell on guitar.

Rich told Cleveland.com that he and his brother wanted to re-start THE BLACK CROWES with a clean slate. "There was a strong agenda in the band [previously] to keep Chris and I apart and keep Chris and I fighting," he said. "We just didn't want to have to deal with any of that negative [stuff], so it had to be this way in order for it to be what we want."

"Shake Your Money Maker" was re-released in multi-formats sets in February 2021 through UMe/American Recordings. The album, fueled by singles "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "She Talks To Angels" and a cover of fellow Georgian Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle", has sold over five million copies.

Chris Robinson confirmed to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that there are tentative plans to record a new BLACK CROWES album.

