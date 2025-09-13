CHRIS CORNELL's Daughter TONI Releases 'Campari' Single

Toni Cornell, the 20-year-old daughter of late SOUNDGARDEN and AUDIOSLAVE singer Chris Cornell, has shared a new single, "Campari".

"Campari" sonically captures the essence of an early 20s coming of age story; it's a slow-burn with a propulsive chorus that fuses eloquent penmanship with glittering art-pop. The lane she is building for herself is a mosaic of raw stories and fun vibrant instrumentals. "Campari" pairs as well with "a getting ready" playlist and a cocktail in hand, as it does a solo walk in the park, both effortlessly making the listener the star of their own show.

A young singer-songwriter with a hypnotic voice and a sharp pen, Toni Cornell's rise to stardom is both long-awaited and inevitable. Having begun as a poet, Cornell's strength lies in her storytelling, which is made all the more visceral by her outstanding, next level voice. Her debut song "Far Away Places", a 2019 track that she penned at just twelve years old, became the basis for an award-winning short film of the same name. Since then, she's garnered online attention for her series of vocally stunning covers–including "God Only Knows" by THE BEACH BOYS, "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Prince, which she performed on "The Tonight Show" and "The Late Late Show", and PEARL JAM's "Black", recorded for 2020's virtual Lollapalooza. Her cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U" also raised over $60,000 through streams and downloads, which she donated to the International Rescue Committee. This led to her becoming the youngest ambassador for the IRC alongside stars like Meryl Streep, George Clooney, John Legend, Natalie Portman, Mia Farrow and Rami Malek.

Last year, Cornell quietly started releasing music: "Sunset Of Your Love", her first original song in five years, followed by "Little Bitch". Now a sophomore at NYU, she steps into the world of contemporary bedroom pop with an edge, her new sound incorporates vibrant synths and guitars with the same ethereal vocals and candid lyrics she has honed since her childhood.

Seven years ago, Toni shared a recording of her and her late father covering "Nothing Compares 2 U" to mark Father's Day.

"Daddy, I love you and miss you so much," she wrote at the time. "You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn't have any. You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father's Day daddy, nothing compares to you."

In April 2020, Toni performed an acoustic cover version of TEMPLE OF THE DOG's "Hunger Strike" from her father's home studio during LiveXLive's "Music Lives" global digital music festival.

Press photo credit: Carianne Older (courtesy of The Oriel Co.)