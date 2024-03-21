CHRIS JERICHO's KISS Covers Band KUARANTINE Releases 'Good Girl Gone Bad' Single

FOZZY singer Chris Jericho's 1980s KISS cover band KUARANTINE has released its version of "Good Girl Gone Bad", a classic, hidden gem from the KISS songbook.

The song is available on Madison Records via The Orchard. It was the No. 1 Most Added track on the SMR Rock chart as well as the Most Added song on the Mediabase Active Rock Activator Panel.

Jericho states: "The mission of KUARANTINE has always been to pull the forgotten gems from the non-makeup, '80s KISS catalog, give them a modern polish, and unleash them on current mainstream rock radio, so they can get the respect they deserve. With that mindset, we feel we've hit another home run with the 1987-released underrated Gene Simmons classic 'Good Girl Gone Bad'. It's got more hooks than a tackle box, with a great chorus and brain-melting solos. This song is the perfect springtime tune to crank in your car and rock out with your unmentionables out! And with two Top 20 singles in our repertoire, we're stoked to get to the Top 10 and beyond. It's time to get KRAZY with KUARANTINE!"

KUARANTINE has also announced a trio of shows for July.

In 2020, Jericho joined forces with TRIXTER/FOZZY bassist P.J. Farley, guitarist Joe McGinness and drummer Kent Slucher to form KUARANTINE. KUARANTINE's lineup is completed by YouTube sensation Charlie Parra Del Riego (guitar).

At 12 million strong on social media, there is nothing Jericho can't do. He is easily one of the biggest entertainers of the modern era, cross-pollinating the rock, wrestling, and broadcast realms. Jericho has rocked the world for decades with his band FOZZY, which has garndered 150 million streams (and counting). The band recently performed for over 80,000 rabid fans at an AEW event held at Wembley Stadium, along with a successful, sold-out U.K. tour. He's a main attraction for AEW wrestling, watched by millions of viewers on TBS each week. His over-the-top, rock star persona is one of the most beloved in the history of the sport. He is also a best-selling author a film producer, and actor. He also launched the Chris Jericho Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise experience. The sixth voyage, "Six On The Beach!," sets sail to Puerta Plata, Dominican Republic, on January 31 through February 4 of 2025 and will sell out. Jericho also hosts the incredibly popular and influential "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. It's a top-rated SiriusXM show that has collected over 220 million downloads while clocking 1,000 episodes.

KUARANTOUR 2024 tour dates:

July 05 – Chesterfield, MI – Diesel Lounge

July 06 – Franklin, OH – JD Legends

July 07 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

KUARANTINE first debuted in May 2020 with the release of "No No No", which reached No. 25 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. The band has since issued its versions of "Heart Of Chrome", featuring former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, and "Love's A Deadly Weapon".

Jericho has surrounded himself with a group of top-notch touring musicians for KUARANTINE. Slucher has been the powerhouse behind the kit for country music sensation Luke Bryan for the past 16 years, from small clubs to headlining stadiums and amphitheaters. McGinness is a rising country singer/guitarist, who has shared the stage with artists such as OLD DOMINION, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and Granger Smith, and is also a member of KLASSIK '78, a digital tribute to '70s KISS. Farley rose to fame in the New Jersey-based gold-selling rock band TRIXTER, which toured with KISS, POISON and SCORPIONS, before writing and recording two solo albums and eventually joining FOZZY in 2020. Newest bandmember Parra, who hails from Lima, Peru, is a global rock guitar YouTube sensation, amassing 850,000 followers.