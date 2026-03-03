KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Announces June 2026 U.S. Tour With MACHINE HEAD

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE — Jesse Leach, vocals; Adam Dutkiewicz, guitar; Joel Stroetzel, guitar; Mike D'Antonio, bass; and Justin Foley, drums — will return to the road this summer on a headline run of the U.S. It marks the band's first U.S. tour since last year's "Summer Of Loud" run.

The tour kicks off June 3 in Detroit and runs through June 27 in San Francisco, and includes appearances at Milwaukee Metal Fest and DC Warped Tour Weekend. Support will come from MACHINE HEAD, IRON REAGAN and HAVOK. All dates are below.

"I'm extremely excited to get back out on the road supporting our newest album 'This Consequence'," says Leach. "We are hitting major cities and bringing along with us an absolutely killer lineup with the legendary Robb Flynn and MACHINE HEAD, thrash masters IRON REAGAN, and rounded out by the mighty HAVOK. This is a stacked and powerful crew of bands that will electrify and dominate wherever we roll up to... so LET'S GO!!!!!!"

MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn comments: "I'm genuinely fired up to finally be hitting the road with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE. We've shared history and respect for a long time, but this will be the first time we've actually toured together, and that makes it feel special. Getting back into major cities like New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, Albuquerque, Orlando and more with this kind of energy behind it is exactly where MACHINE HEAD belongs. Big rooms, big crowds, big nights — this tour is about connection, intensity and reminding people why heavy music hits hardest when it's experienced together."

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, March 4 at 2:00 p.m. EST and end on Thursday, March 5 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMKSETHISCON2026" using the ticketing links below to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE on tour with MACHINE HEAD, IRON REAGAN and HAVOK:

June 03 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit (buy tickets)

June 05 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis (buy tickets)

June 07 - South Bend, IN @ Four Winds Field (buy tickets)

June 09 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz (buy tickets)

June 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount (buy tickets)

June 12 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (buy tickets)

June 13 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center (buy tickets)

June 16 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live (buy tickets)

June 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle (buy tickets)

June 19 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom (buy tickets)

June 20 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center (buy tickets)

June 21 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port (buy tickets)

June 23 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center (buy tickets)

June 24 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee (buy tickets)

June 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium (buy tickets)

June 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield (buy tickets)

"This Consequence" came out in February 2025 via Metal Blade. "This Consequence" was KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's ninth LP overall, and sixth with Leach, who rejoined the band in 2012.

"This Consequence" arrived alongside a hugely successful winter/spring 2025 tour, yielded a Top 10 single with "I Believe" and landed the band on the covers of Revolver and Outburn.

Last summer, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE completed the massive "Summer Of Loud" tour, co-headlining alongside BEARTOOTH, I PREVAIL and PARKWAY DRIVE.

Fans got their first taste of "This Consequence" with pulverizing track "Forever Aligned", swiftly followed by "I Believe". More recently, the group shared videos for "Collusion" and "Aftermath".

Last November MACHINE HEAD announced a European headlining tour for the spring of 2026. Dubbed "An Evening With…", the trek will see the Flynn-fronted outfit revive its three-hour show format, performing without support acts to deliver an exhaustive set of anthems, deep cuts and fan favorites.

In June 2025, guitarist Reece Alan Scruggs announced that he would sit out MACHINE HEAD's summer 2025 European tour in order to stay home with his father, who had been diagnosed with lung cancer. Playing guitar for MACHINE HEAD at various shows on the trek were MACHINE HEAD producer Zack Ohren and DECAPITATED's Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka.

Kiełtyka, who joined MACHINE HEAD's lineup prior to the launch of the band's "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour in late 2019, left the Flynn-fronted act in February 2024 and was replaced by Scruggs, who has previously filled in for Vogg on a couple of tours.

Reece made his live debut with MACHINE HEAD in November 2022 at Strummer's in Fresno, California at the opening show of the "Electric Happy Hour (Live)" tour.

MACHINE HEAD's eleventh studio album, "Unatoned", came out in April 2025 via Nuclear Blast/Imperium Recordings.