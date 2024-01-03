CHRIS SLADE Says AXL ROSE Was 'Nothing Like The Character You've Heard About' During AC/DC's 2016 Tour

Former AC/DC drummer Chris Slade has praised Axl Rose's collaboration with the band, saying that the GUNS N' ROSES singer was "nothing like the character" he had heard about.

AC/DC postponed the last ten dates of its North American tour eight years ago after doctors told singer Brian Johnson he faced a total loss of hearing if he did not stop touring immediately. AC/DC completed the tour in the summer of 2016, with Rose as a "guest vocalist."

"To be honest, I was incredulous," Slade told WalesOnline of Rose's addition to AC/DC's touring lineup. "We were auditioning singers — we tried four or five. And I didn't know anything about it. All of a sudden they said: 'It's Axl Rose tomorrow'. I knew all the horror stories, of course. I met him, shook his hand, and thought: 'This guy's all right'. And he was. He's nothing like the character you've heard about — he tells great jokes. He's as funny as Brian is."

Slade, who played drums for AC/DC's "Rock Or Bust" world tour after Phil Rudd was arrested for drug possession and threatening to kill an employee, told Eonmusic in a 2018 interview that Axl fronting AC/DC definitely re-energized the band. "Yes, absolutely," he said. "Angus [Young, guitar] was running around like a schoolboy, you know?! It did reinvigorate the band. Brian is great, as we all know; he's a great personality and a great guy. Axl brought his voice to it. Like, I couldn't believe the notes he hit; it was staggering. And I actually had no hope at all. When I heard that Axl was going to be in the band, I thought, 'Oh, what?!' Because I'd only ever heard that GUNS N' ROSES voice, but all great singers, they can change the timbre of their voice, and wow, he hit notes that dogs can only hear. It was unbelievable. I thought he did an amazing job. I could hear him very clearly because I use in-ear monitors, and it's the best I've ever heard the band."

Slade had previously served as AC/DC's drummer between 1989 and 1994, playing on the album "The Razor's Edge".

Slade originally followed Simon Wright in AC/DC's lineup. When Rudd returned in 1995, Slade was shown the door and harbored some bad feelings about that for a while.

AC/DC recruited Matt Laug to play drums with the Brian Johnson-fronted outfit at the Power Trip festival last October.