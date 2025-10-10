CKY Surprise Releases New Single 'Can't Stop Running'

CKY has returned with "Can't Stop Running", the band's first new music since 2018. Released without advance notice, the track marks a new chapter for the band — one that builds on years of relentless touring and renewed creative momentum. Confident, melodic, and unmistakably CKY, the song hints at the evolution driving their next era.

"This song has been a favorite of ours since it was written and demoed, and it's remained one of the standouts," says guitarist and singer Chad I. Ginsburg. "It will be played on tour and we're very proud of it. The rest of the upcoming tracks we'll be releasing are all over the map — however, this one happens to be one of our favorites. It has the perfect happy/sad feel, and shows real progression and growth in writing. This is a song for everyone — not just CKY diehards."

Drummer Jess Margera adds, "I must have heard this song about 2,000 times since we recorded it, and somehow I still get pumped when it comes on shuffle."

A music video for "Can't Stop Running" will be released in the coming weeks.

CKY have always thrived on defiance; born from skate-punk chaos and shaped by hard-earned lessons, yet still driven by the same raw energy that put them on the map. What was once reckless has become refined: The fire's still there; it's now just burning with purpose. Guitarist and vocalist Chad I. Ginsburg fronts the band with confidence and conviction, while co-founder and drummer Jess Margera anchors the sound with the power and precision that have always defined CKY, with his recent solo release "Thoughts & Prayers" (a multi-artist collaboration featuring members of ALICE COOPER, WEEN, KYUSS, CIRCA SURVIVE, THE ROOTS, OPETH, CLUTCH and SUM 41) underscoring his ever-evolving musicianship. The chemistry between them remains undeniable — seasoned, focused, and still unmistakably CKY.

The lineup is now completed by acclaimed bassist Mike Leon, whose crushing work with SOULFLY, CAVALERA, HAVOK and IGORRR has made him a standout in heavy and alternative music. A longtime CKY fan, Leon's journey has come full circle — from cheering in the crowd to sharing the stage with the band that inspired him to pick up the bass. Ginsburg calls his addition "a perfect fit," praising Leon's passion, drive, and deep understanding of the band's legacy. Leon made his debut with CKY at Warped Tour, delivering a performance that felt both familiar and fresh, and his presence marks a bold new chapter for the band as they prepare new music and take to the road.

CKY will hit the road across the U.K. and Ireland this fall, with shows in Australia scheduled for early 2026. Full dates are listed below.

CKY's impact on rock and alternative music is long-established, with a worldwide fanbase known as the "CKY Alliance," and a reputation for high-energy live performances. Invited on tours by acts such as GUNS N' ROSES, METALLICA and DEFTONES, the band has consistently demonstrated their versatility, endurance, and appeal. Armed with a new song and a new slate of tour dates to close out 2025, the CKY experience endures. The band will be firing on all pistons in 2026, with more to come.

CKY tour dates:

U.K. and Ireland:

Oct. 31 - Oxford - O2 Academy 2

Nov. 01 - Birmingham - O2 Institute 2

Nov. 02 - Torquay - Foundry

Nov. 03 - Southampton - 1865

Nov. 04 - Bristol - Fleece

Nov. 06 - Swansea - Patti Pavilion

Nov. 09 - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

Nov. 10 - Newcastle - Digital

Nov. 11 - Birkenhead - Future Yard

Nov. 12 - Manchester - Club Academy

Nov. 14 - Belfast - Limelight 2

Nov. 15 - Dublin - Opium Rooms

Nov. 17 - Glasgow - Garage

Nov. 18 - Leeds - Key Club

Nov. 19 - Sheffield - Corporation

Nov. 20 - Norwich - Waterfront

Nov. 21 - London - O2 Academy Islington

Australia:

Jan. 23 - Melbourne - Max Watts

Jan. 24 - Sydney - Crowbar

Jan. 25 - Brisbane - Crowbar