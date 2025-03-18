CLUTCH Announces Second Leg Of 'Full Ahead Flank MMXXV' North American Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Maryland rock veterans CLUTCH have announced the second leg of the "Full Ahead Flank MMXXV" North American tour. Support on the trek, which will launch on July 30 in Little Rock, Arkansas, will come from BLACKTOP MOJO and THE INSPECTOR CLUZO.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m. ET and end on Thursday, March 20 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMCLUTCH2025" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links for individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

July 30 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

July 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

August 1 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

August 3 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington's

August 4 - Sturgis, SD @ Bike Week at Iron Horse Saloon (Free Show, 21+)

August 5 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

August 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

August 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

August 10 - Tsuut'ina, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

August 12 - Fargo, ND @ UP District Festival Field

August 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

August 15 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

August 16 - Hammond, IN @ Horsehoe Hammond Casino

The first leg of "Full Ahead Flank MMXXV" will take place in June 2025, with special guests TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN and Nate Bergman.

CLUTCH will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its second record, the eponymous "Clutch", on extensive European and North American tours which will see the band play the record in sequence and in its entirety. Production, staging, and lighting will be designed especially to enhance the vibe of this ground-breaking release.

Released by Atlantic Records back in May 1995, the self-titled album afforded CLUTCH their first mainstream exposure, and spawned a trilogy of psychedelic-tinged singles still much loved by fans today: "Big News", "Spacegrass" and "Escape From The Prison Planet".

Later this year, Weathermaker will release this influential stoner classic on 180-gram vinyl. Full details are yet to be revealed.

CLUTCH has been writing new music on and off around its touring commitments, preparing for what will be the band's fourteenth studio LP, the follow-up to 2022's acclaimed "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach". Although CLUTCH has confirmed it is working with producer Tom Dalgety once again, little else has been revealed so far including any expected timeline.

Singer Neil Fallon shared with Laughingmonkeymusic: "The thing is with being in a band, it's a hive mind. It'd be one thing if you were the only person you had to answer to and you understood what kind of mood you're in. Like, 'I'm in a sour mood. I don't wanna write music. Or 'I'm in a great mood and I could bang out five songs.' But when you're dealing with personalities, particularly personalities that have been with each other for 30 years, you kind of have to wait for the stars to align. And we don't wanna just put out a record for the sake of putting out a record. We wanna put out an awesome record, and if that takes longer than, let's say, usual, then so be it."

Fans keen for the latest titbits should sign up to CLUTCH's newsletter, News From The Doom Saloon, via their official web site. Its last instalment exclusively revealed two working titles for new songs: "Church Of The Mountain Wolf" and "Wild Kingdom".

CLUTCH shares more in common with THE GRATEFUL DEAD, RUSH and THE ALLMAN BROTHERS than their heavy riffs and heady twists-of-phrase might suggest. Because like those bands, the supporters who adore CLUTCH are there for the experience, community, and authentic connection. To love CLUTCH is to feel a sense of ownership, membership, and belonging.

Seneca Valley High School classmates Neil Fallon (vocals),Tim Sult (guitar),Dan Maines (bass) and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums) share an unshakeable musical and personal bond now three decades strong. Shaped by the same region which birthed BAD BRAINS, MINOR THREAT and RITES OF SPRING, CLUTCH crafts hyper-literate and libertine jams informed by hardcore fury and fuzzy, athletic, stoner rock.

Live shows over the years include tours with SLAYER and SYSTEM OF A DOWN and more recent co-headlining treks with DROPKICK MURPHYS, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and MASTODON. Like SLAYER or IRON MAIDEN, CLUTCH outlasted rock bands anchored to "hit songs" and the pressure of replicating them. The foursome from Germantown, Maryland, isn't bound by trends. Across thirteen studio albums and assorted releases since 1991, they've earned a reputation as one of the best around.