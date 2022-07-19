CLUTCH Announces 'Sunrise On Slaughter Beach' Album

Maryland rockers CLUTCH will release their thirteenth studio album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach", on September 16 via Weathermaker Music. According to a press release, the LP is "a slamming summary of everything that makes the band great and another giant leap forward into career longevity." New bangers like "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", "Nosferatu Madre", "Skeletons On Mars", "Jackhammer Our Names" and "Mercy Brown" take their rightful place alongside CLUTCH classics. "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach" is the natural culmination of what CLUTCH began as teenagers in the early '90s.

Recorded at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, Maryland, the album was produced and mixed by Grammy-nominated Tom Dalgety (GHOST, ROYAL BLOOD, PIXIES) with additional engineering by J Robbins (JAWBREAKER, AGAINST ME!, THE SWORD).

Track listing:

01. Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)

02. Slaughter Beach

03. Mountain Of Bone

04. Nosferatu Madre

05. Mercy Brown

06. We Strive For Excellence

07. Skeletons On Mars

08. Three Golden Horns

09. Jackhammer Our Names

CLUTCH have shared two new songs with fans so far. The first single, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", arrived in April to much acclaim from fans and critics alike. The track has notched 415,000 streams on Spotify alone with the official music video clocking up 384,000 YouTube views. Last month, the group unveiled "We Strive For Excellence" which is closing in fast on 250,000 Spotify streams already.

Drummer Jean-Paul Gaster initially thought album thirteen would be an opposite reaction to the polarization and uncertainty of the pandemic years. Perhaps something more upbeat, in the vein of 2013's "Earth Rocker". "The more the songs took shape, the less I saw that kind of an album," he said. "Something different took shape. The record we ended up with is, in some ways, the most different record we've made in a long time."

"Sunrise On Slaughter Beach" introduces some "firsts" into the CLUTCH canon: vibraphone (from Gaster),theremin (J. Robbins),and female backup vocals from singers Deborah Bond and Frenchie Davis. The album’s nine songs are a diverse ride, destined to please long-time fans and intrigue newcomers alike. It’s a new chapter in an ever-unfolding story which means as much to the fans as it does to the band.

CLUTCH has extensive tour plans to support the new album, including a set of U.S. headline dates this fall. Joining them on that 26-date run will be HELMET and QUICKSAND who will be rotating the main support slot nightly and special guest JD Pinkus.

CLUTCH shares more in common with THE GRATEFUL DEAD, RUSH and THE ALLMAN BROTHERS than their heavy riffs and heady twists-of-phrase might suggest. Because like those bands, the supporters who adore CLUTCH are there for the experience, community, and authentic connection. To love CLUTCH is to feel a sense of ownership, membership, and belonging.

Seneca Valley High School classmates Neil Fallon (vocals),Tim Sult (guitar),Dan Maines (bass),and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums) share an unshakeable musical and personal bond now three decades strong. Shaped by the same region which birthed BAD BRAINS, MINOR THREAT and RITES OF SPRING, CLUTCH crafts hyper-literate and libertine jams informed by hardcore fury and fuzzy, athletic, stoner rock.

Fallon likens CLUTCH's longevity to the story of The Three Little Pigs. "You can quickly build a house with sticks, but it falls apart. It takes a lot longer to build it out of stone. I feel like that's what we've done. This has been a marathon. It took a long time to build, but it's gonna be here for a long time."

Photo credit: Dan Winters