COAL CHAMBER's NADJA PEULEN 'Didn't Mind' Being Dubbed One Of The 'Hottest Women In Metal'

During an appearance on the latest episode of Knotfest's "She's With The Band", the show hosted by Tori Kravitz aiming to amplify the voices of women on stage, backstage and in the business, COAL CHAMBER bassist Nadja Peulen spoke about how she felt about being dubbed one of the "hottest women in metal" in the late 1990s and early 2000s after she initially joined the Dez Fafara-fronted outfit as the replacement for Rayna Foss. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I didn't mind. [Laughs] Yeah, I mean, it's a compliment. I think as a woman, you kind of — how do I say this? — as women, most of the time we get a lot of attention anyway, and then being on stage, whether it's with music, acting, comedy, modeling, whatever, it just amplifies the whole thing. And sometimes it'd be a little embarrassing too. I remember I had to announce SLIPKNOT at the Kerrang! Awards, [in], I don't know, 2002 or something, and when they announced me to come on stage to introduce them, they did the whole 'hot woman' thing and it really — at that moment, I was, like, 'Oh, no. This is so embarrassing.' It's, like, 'Is this all I'm known for?' And so I had to go on stage and introduce them, and I lost my voice. I got really nervous and uncomfortable about it. But at the end of the day, it's a compliment. So I don't mind it at all."

Asked if she felt at the time that she was "a bit of a novelty, seen differently that way" because there weren't many female musicians playing in well-known metal bands, Nadja said: "Yeah, I don't know really what I was thinking at the time, to be honest. It's interesting, 'cause now people look differently at all that kind of stuff, and the whole sexist thing comes out. It's never really been — I don't know — it never really fazed me that much, to be honest. I never really had that many issues with any of that. People left me alone most of the time. I had really no issues. But it's also, like, I know how to stand up for myself. I think I also give off a certain energy of 'don't fuck with me.' … So, I guess, honestly, I never really had any problems. And, yeah, I took it as a compliment. It's nice. Sometimes it was a bit uncomfortable. It was, like, 'Okay.' But, nah, in general, I'm okay with it."

Nadja originally joined COAL CHAMBER in 2002 as the replacement for Foss, who left the band to focus on motherhood. In addition to her work with COAL CHAMBER, Peulen has recorded on additional projects such as "Roadrunner United - The All-Star Sessions". CYPRESS HILL featured Peulen on bass in their hit video "Rock Superstar" and "What's Your Number?" alongside Tim Armstrong (RANCID).

Born of German and Polish decent, Peulen grew up in the Netherlands. She came to America at the age of 18, landing in Los Angeles.

"I didn't come to L.A. to be anything like an actress or musician, but to party," she previously explained. "I fell in love with the city and decided to stay. The next thing I knew, I took drum lessons… then someone gave me a bass and the rest is history."

Peulen designed her signature bass with Schechter Guitars, which went public in 2023. Peulen also created CruelTees, a gothic apparel company that was carried exclusively by Hot Topic from 2002 to 2007.

Image credit: Arin Sarris