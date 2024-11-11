ROGER DALTREY Announces April/May 2025 U.K. Tour

Legendary rock singer Roger Daltrey will be hitting the road in 2025 on a special solo tour packed with classic THE WHO songs, solo hits and his now-famous question-and-answer sessions, in which he opens up to the fans who have been with him throughout the decades.

In a run of unmissable intimate shows, Daltrey will perform acoustic and semi-acoustic takes on gems from the legendary band and delve into a solo back catalog that dates back nearly 50 years.

Accompanied by his incredible nine-piece band, the acclaimed group consists of regular THE WHO collaborator Simon Townshend (guitar, vocals) alongside John Hogg (bass),Doug Boyle (guitar),Steve Weston (harmonica),Jody Linscott (percussion),Billy Nicholls (BV),Katie Jacoby (violin),Geraint Watkins (keyboard),Scott Devours (drums).

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m. for the exclusive shows at venues up and down the country.

While showcasing one of the most famous voices in rock, Daltrey will also give the audience the floor, as he takes on questions about his storied career.

Roger says: "Here we go again! After touring the U.S. with this band of phenomenal musicians, I can't wait to get back on the road in the U.K. with these shows. It's a joy to be on stage performing — up close and personal for the audience, chatting with them and playing familiar songs in an unfamiliar way."

Daltrey's solo career began in 1973 with the single "Giving It All Away" which reached No. 5 in the U.K. charts. His most recent album was 2018's acclaimed Top 10 hit "As Long As I Have You".

With THE WHO, he was the voice of timeless classics like "Substitute", "Who Are You", "Won't Get Fooled Again" and "Baba O'Riley".

In 2024, Daltrey bowed out as figurehead for the Teenage Cancer Trust after 24 years — during which time he raised around £34 million with star-studded concerts at the Royal Albert Hall. He remains Honorary Patron of the charity and an active campaigner on their behalf.

This year also saw Daltrey contributing a harmonica part for Mark Knopfler's all-star "Guitar Heroes" take on his song "Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)" — released in aid of the charity, which builds and operates specialized wards for teenagers with cancer. The recording featured everyone from Slash to Joan Armatrading to Roger's THE WHO counterpart and guitarist Pete Townshend.

2025 tour dates:

April 20 - Brighton Dome

April 21 - London - The Palladium

April 23 - Southend-on-Sea - The Cliffs Pavilion

April 24 - University of Wolverhampton at The Halls

April 26 - Dundee - Caird Hall

April 28 - Glasgow - SEC Armadillo

April 30 - Edinburgh - The Usher Hall

May 01 - Gateshead - The Glasshouse - Sage 1

May 04 - Manchester - Bridgewater Hall

Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with THE WHO in 1990, Daltrey received a Lifetime Achievement award from the Grammy Foundation along with the band in 2001. Daltrey and THE WHO co-founder Pete Townshend received Kennedy Center Honors in 2008. Considered to have one of the most recognizable singing voices of all time, Planet Rock listeners voted Daltrey rock's fifth-greatest voice in music history. He also received stellar reviews for his unique 2018 autobiography, "Thanks A Lot Mr. Kibblewhite", with one critic describing it as how "the punk became rock's Godfather…" Known for his magnetic presence and rebellious creative spirit, Daltrey has also been an actor and film producer, with multiple roles in films, theatre, and television.

He has released ten solo studio albums, including the acclaimed discs "Daltrey", "Ride A Rock Horse", "One Of The Boys" and the 2018 release "As Long As I Have You", and such hit singles as "I'm Free", "Giving It All Away", "Without Your Love", "Free Me" and "After The Fire". His solo work has been compiled into two anthologies, "Martyrs And Madmen" (1997) and "Moonlighting" (2005). Queen Elizabeth awarded him a CBE for his service to music and charity in 2004.