CODE ORANGE's REBA MEYERS Releases Debut Solo Single, 'Certain Uncertainty'

Reba Meyers, the Grammy-nominated vocalist and guitar player of CODE ORANGE and current touring guitarist for Marilyn Manson, has released her debut solo single, "Certain Uncertainty", accompanied by a video directed by Greg Puciato (BETTER LOVERS, THE BLACK QUEEN, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

"I'm finding that I have the space only now in my life to have a bird's eye view on my adolescence, and that perspective, and current time of growth made it the perfect moment to begin to release solo material. A moment I've been sure would eventually come, thought I never knew exactly how it would look," says Meyers, reflecting on her decision to release music under her own name. "With that, I get to experience the rewarding and nerve-wracking process of allowing myself the platform to be a more vulnerable person, and to explore that natural foundation proudly outside of how I've maybe been portrayed."

The five-minute track sees Meyers untethered, exploring new territory, displaying a raw, introspective and dynamic side to her multiple talents while pushing well past the boundaries of her heavy music roots. Collaborating on the single are Gil Sharone (drums) and Judy Meyers (violin),with Reba herself performing the remaining instruments and programming. "Certain Uncertainty" was mixed by Josh Wilbur.

"Certain Uncertainty" is available now across all major streaming services, with a limited-edition cassette available exclusively via the newly launched Rebameyers.com.

In tandem with the release, Reba is partnering with the Braddock Youth Project, a Pennsylvania-based organization that supports youth in creating their own sustainable community development projects. A pair of shirts featured on her site will benefit the non-profit organization.

Meyers is a guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter hailing from Pittsburgh. Best known as a founding member of the acclaimed band CODE ORANGE, she has earned a reputation as a fearless and innovative artist. In 2020 she became the first female signature artist in ESP guitar history with the arrival of her LTD RM-600.

Meyers has been playing concerts as part of Manson's band since he kicked off a summer tour on August 2, and she also made an appearance in the music video for Manson's single "Raise The Red Flag".