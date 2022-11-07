COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announces 'S.S. Neverender - Raiders Of Silent Earth: 3' Cruise

Multi-dimensional progressive rock act COHEED AND CAMBRIA has announced details of the second installment of its highly successful SS Neverender cruise in partnership with Sixthman. Dubbed S.S. Neverender - Raiders of Silent Earth: 3, the upcoming cruise will feature a vibrant and diverse lineup that includes SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE, BARTEES STRANGE, MANNEQUIN PUSSY, ANIMALS AS LEADERS, ANTHONY GREEN, MILITARIE GUN and many more.

COHEED AND CAMBRIA vocalist/guitarist Claudio Sanchez commented: "At first, I was reluctant when the idea was initially presented to us, but sharing that time with people that are equally passionate about this bizarre corner of rock, we've cultivated has made me a believer that this crazy outfit from nowhere, NY [New York] can do anything."

A music festival mixed with a comic convention rolled into a vacation, the S.S. Neverender - Raiders of Silent Earth: 3 will set sail October 23-27, 2023 from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic aboard the Norwegian Pearl. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale by November 14 for the chance to purchase a cabin before bookings are made available to the public. It promises to be a deeply intimate musical experience with immersive theater, meet and greets, cosplay and more.

COHEED AND CAMBRIA's universe has spread far and wide over the last 20 years. In addition to their six top 10 albums on the Billboard charts and numerous hit singles, the band has laid out a sprawling, continuous sci-fi concept called "The Amory Wars" that has sold hundreds of thousands of copies in its comic, prose and illustrated forms. A coffee line, action figures and masks… From exploding out of New York in 2002 with their influential album "The Second Stage Turbine Blade", they have come full circle with their new album, "Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind", where the band received vast critical praise, headlined their first arenas and had their first top 10 radio single. Always evolving and ever growing. Now the band can add "hugely successful curated festival / convention at sea" to their resume.

The 2021 inaugural edition sold out in record time in their partner's Sixthman's 20-year existence, and proved to be uniquely suited for a band who has highly passionate fans who want to come together in a deeply intimate experience of music and immersive conceptual experiences.

S.S. Neverender - Raiders of Silent Earth: 3

October 23-27, 2023

Sailing from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic aboard the Norwegian Pearl

Lineup:

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE

ANIMALS AS LEADERS

PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS

MANNEQUIN PUSSY

ANTHONY GREEN

BARTEES STRANGE

THANK YOU SCIENTIST

DAVENPORT CABINET

JOEY EPPARD

MILITARIE GUN

BRAND OF SACRIFICE

KAONASHI

For complete details, visit www.ssneverender.com.