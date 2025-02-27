COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announces 'The Father Of Make Believe' Album-Release Concert In New York City

On Tuesday, March 11, COHEED AND CAMBRIA will appear at Irving Plaza in New York City for a super-intimate show where the band will perform songs from its upcoming album, "The Father Of Make Believe", live, along with some favorites from the band's catalogue. "The Father Of Make Believe" will arrive the following Friday, March 14 via Virgin Music Group.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time at this location. The show will also be streamed live worldwide via Veeps at this location. The concert will start at 9 p.m. ET.

COHEED AND CAMBRIA recently announced a North American co-headline summer tour with TAKING BACK SUNDAY, with support from FOXING on all dates. The 25-date trek, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on August 16 in St Louis.

Ahead of their run with TAKING BACK SUNDAY, COHEED AND CAMBRIA will embark on "The Infinite Arc" co-headline arena tour with MASTODON, following the Tool In The Sand festival with TOOL, PRIMUS, MASTODON, EAGLES OF DEATH METAL and more in the Dominican Republic this March. This July, the band will perform at 2000 Trees with KNEECAP, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, ALEXISONFIRE and more in the United Kingdom. This November, COHEED will embark on their S.S. Neverender 2025 cruise with THURSDAY, L.S. DUNES, THE DEAR HUNTER, ILLUMINATI HOTTIES, ZULU and more.

"The Father Of Make Believe" continues the narrative of "The Amory Wars" / "Vaxis" universe, following COHEED AND CAMBRIA's 2022 album "Vaxis Act II: A Window Of The Waking Mind". "The Father Of Make Believe" will include the aforementioned singles "Blind Side Sonny", arguably COHEED AND CAMBRIA's most aggressive track to date that was complemented by a Max Moore-directed video that unveiled a new villain in "The Amory Wars" realm, and "Searching For Tomorrow", which arrived with an Anthony Scheppard-directed and animated video.

For the last 20 years, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest running concept story in music, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed. Comprised of Claudio Sanchez (vocals / guitar),Travis Stever (guitar),Josh Eppard (drums) and Zach Cooper (bass) the band has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine