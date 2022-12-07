COLD Announces 'Year Of The Spider' Spring 2023 20th-Anniversary U.S. Tour

COLD Announces 'Year Of The Spider' Spring 2023 20th-Anniversary U.S. TourDecember 7, 2022
Alternative rockers COLD will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third album, 2003's "Year Of The Spider", by embarking on a U.S. tour next spring. The group will perform the LP in full at each stop, which will feature support from DIVIDE THE FALL, AWAKE FOR DAYS, SYGNAL TO NOISE and DEATH VALLEY DREAMS on select dates. DEATH VALLEY DREAMS features COLD members Nick Coyle and Jonny Nova.
Tickets for COLD's "Year Of The Spider: 20 Year Anniversary Tour" go on sale this Friday, December 9 at ColdArmy.com.
Tour dates:
Mar. 17 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
Mar. 18 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club
Mar. 19 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
Mar. 21 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
Mar. 22 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia Live
Mar. 23 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft’s Brewing
Mar. 24 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater
Mar. 25 - Northampton, PA - Gin Mill
Mar. 26 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall
Mar. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse On Watts
Mar. 30 - Baltimore, MD - Zen West
Mar. 31 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall
Apr. 01 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
Apr. 02 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
Apr. 04 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
Apr. 06 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits
Apr. 07 - Orlando, FL - The Social
Apr. 08 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
Apr. 10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Apr. 12 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs
Apr. 13 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
Apr. 14 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord
Apr. 15 - Covington, KY - Madison Live
Apr. 16 - Columbus, OH - Skull’s Music Diner
Apr. 18 - Evansville, IN - Stage Two
Apr. 19 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s
Apr. 21 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
Apr. 22 - Shreveport, LA - Remington Music Garage
Apr. 23 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
Apr. 26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
Apr. 27 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
Apr. 28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
Apr. 30 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock Live
May 02 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
May 03 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish
May 04 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
May 05 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55
May 06 - San Francisco, CA - Brick And Mortar
May 07 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
May 09 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s
May 10 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
May 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
May 17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
May 18 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway
May 19 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge
May 20 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
May 21 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s Live Music
May 23 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
May 24 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
May 25 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
May 26 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
May 25 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions
May 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
May 29 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room
At the turn of the century, COLD unveiled the seminal "13 Ways To Bleed On Stage", which went gold and yielded hits such as "Just Got Wicked", "No One" and "End Of The World". Their 2003 follow-up, the aforementioned "Year Of The Spider", marked their highest chart position, bowing at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200, receiving a gold certification and spawning the smash "Stupid Girl" accompanied by Rivers Cuomo of WEEZER. 2005's "A Different Kind Of Pain" illuminated melodic strides to the tune of 37,000-plus copies sold first week and a Top 30 debut. Meanwhile, 2011's "Superfiction" continued this streak, crashing the Top 10 of the Top Rock Albums chart upon arrival and extending a growing legacy.
The past few years have been transcendent for COLD — peaking with the successful 2019 release of "The Things We Can't Stop", subsequent singles "Shine", "Without You", "The Devil We Know", "Run" and "Quiet Now" and a North American comeback tour boasting several sold-out shows. Billboard said it best: "COLD is heating up for a new era..."
