COLD Announces 'Year Of The Spider' Spring 2023 20th-Anniversary U.S. Tour

Alternative rockers COLD will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third album, 2003's "Year Of The Spider", by embarking on a U.S. tour next spring. The group will perform the LP in full at each stop, which will feature support from DIVIDE THE FALL, AWAKE FOR DAYS, SYGNAL TO NOISE and DEATH VALLEY DREAMS on select dates. DEATH VALLEY DREAMS features COLD members Nick Coyle and Jonny Nova.

Tickets for COLD's "Year Of The Spider: 20 Year Anniversary Tour" go on sale this Friday, December 9 at ColdArmy.com.

Tour dates:

Mar. 17 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

Mar. 18 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club

Mar. 19 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

Mar. 21 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

Mar. 22 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia Live

Mar. 23 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft’s Brewing

Mar. 24 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater

Mar. 25 - Northampton, PA - Gin Mill

Mar. 26 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

Mar. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse On Watts

Mar. 30 - Baltimore, MD - Zen West

Mar. 31 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall

Apr. 01 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

Apr. 02 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Apr. 04 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Apr. 06 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

Apr. 07 - Orlando, FL - The Social

Apr. 08 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Apr. 10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Apr. 12 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs

Apr. 13 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Apr. 14 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord

Apr. 15 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

Apr. 16 - Columbus, OH - Skull’s Music Diner

Apr. 18 - Evansville, IN - Stage Two

Apr. 19 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s

Apr. 21 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

Apr. 22 - Shreveport, LA - Remington Music Garage

Apr. 23 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

Apr. 26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Apr. 27 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

Apr. 28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

Apr. 30 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock Live

May 02 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

May 03 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish

May 04 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

May 05 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

May 06 - San Francisco, CA - Brick And Mortar

May 07 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

May 09 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

May 10 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

May 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

May 17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

May 18 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

May 19 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge

May 20 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

May 21 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s Live Music

May 23 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

May 24 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

May 25 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

May 26 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

May 25 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions

May 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

May 29 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room

At the turn of the century, COLD unveiled the seminal "13 Ways To Bleed On Stage", which went gold and yielded hits such as "Just Got Wicked", "No One" and "End Of The World". Their 2003 follow-up, the aforementioned "Year Of The Spider", marked their highest chart position, bowing at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200, receiving a gold certification and spawning the smash "Stupid Girl" accompanied by Rivers Cuomo of WEEZER. 2005's "A Different Kind Of Pain" illuminated melodic strides to the tune of 37,000-plus copies sold first week and a Top 30 debut. Meanwhile, 2011's "Superfiction" continued this streak, crashing the Top 10 of the Top Rock Albums chart upon arrival and extending a growing legacy.

The past few years have been transcendent for COLD — peaking with the successful 2019 release of "The Things We Can't Stop", subsequent singles "Shine", "Without You", "The Devil We Know", "Run" and "Quiet Now" and a North American comeback tour boasting several sold-out shows. Billboard said it best: "COLD is heating up for a new era..."