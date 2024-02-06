COMEBACK KID Shares New Single 'Disruption'

Modern punk and hardcore pioneers COMEBACK KID have shared their exhilarating new song and video "Disruption". The track serves as the second single, following "Trouble In The Winner's Circle" from the band's upcoming "Trouble" EP, set for release March 15 through SharpTone Records.

On "Disruption", the band has created a punk anthem with frenetic drums, punchy vocals, and explosive lyrics. The track is primed to incite circle pits and sing-a-longs in a live setting, and the accompanying video fittingly showcases imagery from COMEBACK KID's recent European tour.

Diving further into the song's lyrics, vocalist Andrew Neufeld states: "'Disruption' serves as our call to arms type song. It's about just getting through the next day, or the next step because it could all come crashing down at any given moment."

Produced and recorded by the band and John Paul Peters at Private Ear Recording in their hometown of Winnipeg during 2023, the "Trouble" EP is a testament to COMEBACK KID's unwavering commitment to pushing forward on their own terms. The band set out to create an almost palette cleanser from past material, leaning more upbeat, but still carrying the hard-hitting aggression they're known for. With mixing and mastering from Will Putney, you can hear the layers and depth of sound the band carved out in every track on the release. The four songs are a sonic blast, as bright melodies cross waves with thrashy riffs and riled-up vocals.

Originating in Winnipeg, Canada and first gaining recognition with their 2002 demo and the acclaimed "Turn It Around" in 2003, COMEBACK KID has consistently balanced a DIY ethos and dependability with a humanitarian approach, breaking down hardcore boundaries and elevating the genre to a global stage. Career-defining album "Wake The Dead" launched the band to new heights in 2005, and 2007 found Neufeld taking over vocal duties on the band's third full-length, "Broadcasting". Giving hardcore notoriety across the world, COMEBACK KID released four albums between 2011 and 2022, the latest being the highly praised "Heavy Steps" (Nuclear Blast). With the upcoming release of their "Trouble" EP and a packed touring schedule, 2024 is set to be another standout year for the five-piece.

COMEBACK KID is Andrew Neufeld (vocals),Jeremy Hiebert (guitar),Stu Ross (guitar),Loren Legare (drums) and Chase Brenneman (bass).

"Trouble" EP track listing:

01. Trouble In The Winner's Circle

02. Disruption

03. Chompin' At The Bit

04. Breaking And Bruised