  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

COMEBACK KID Shares New Single 'Disruption'

February 6, 2024

Modern punk and hardcore pioneers COMEBACK KID have shared their exhilarating new song and video "Disruption". The track serves as the second single, following "Trouble In The Winner's Circle" from the band's upcoming "Trouble" EP, set for release March 15 through SharpTone Records.

On "Disruption", the band has created a punk anthem with frenetic drums, punchy vocals, and explosive lyrics. The track is primed to incite circle pits and sing-a-longs in a live setting, and the accompanying video fittingly showcases imagery from COMEBACK KID's recent European tour.

Diving further into the song's lyrics, vocalist Andrew Neufeld states: "'Disruption' serves as our call to arms type song. It's about just getting through the next day, or the next step because it could all come crashing down at any given moment."

Produced and recorded by the band and John Paul Peters at Private Ear Recording in their hometown of Winnipeg during 2023, the "Trouble" EP is a testament to COMEBACK KID's unwavering commitment to pushing forward on their own terms. The band set out to create an almost palette cleanser from past material, leaning more upbeat, but still carrying the hard-hitting aggression they're known for. With mixing and mastering from Will Putney, you can hear the layers and depth of sound the band carved out in every track on the release. The four songs are a sonic blast, as bright melodies cross waves with thrashy riffs and riled-up vocals.

Originating in Winnipeg, Canada and first gaining recognition with their 2002 demo and the acclaimed "Turn It Around" in 2003, COMEBACK KID has consistently balanced a DIY ethos and dependability with a humanitarian approach, breaking down hardcore boundaries and elevating the genre to a global stage. Career-defining album "Wake The Dead" launched the band to new heights in 2005, and 2007 found Neufeld taking over vocal duties on the band's third full-length, "Broadcasting". Giving hardcore notoriety across the world, COMEBACK KID released four albums between 2011 and 2022, the latest being the highly praised "Heavy Steps" (Nuclear Blast). With the upcoming release of their "Trouble" EP and a packed touring schedule, 2024 is set to be another standout year for the five-piece.

COMEBACK KID is Andrew Neufeld (vocals),Jeremy Hiebert (guitar),Stu Ross (guitar),Loren Legare (drums) and Chase Brenneman (bass).

"Trouble" EP track listing:

01. Trouble In The Winner's Circle
02. Disruption
03. Chompin' At The Bit
04. Breaking And Bruised

Find more on Comeback kid
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).