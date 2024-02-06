ERRA Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour

ERRA Announces Spring 2024 North American TourFebruary 6, 2024
Prolific metalcore progressives ERRA will release their new album "Cure", on April 5 via UNFD. Additionally, the band has announced its upcoming spring 2024 headline North American tour, with MAKE THEM SUFFER, VOID OF VISION and NOVELISTS as support. The tour kicks off on April 23 in Philly and runs through June 2 in New York.
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, February 8 at 10:00 p.m. EST. When prompted, type in the presale code "paleiris" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local.
ERRA on tour with MAKE THEM SUFFER, VOID OF VISION and NOVELISTS:
Apr. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
Apr. 24 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
Apr. 26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Apr. 27 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)
Apr. 28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
Apr. 30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
May 01 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live
May 03 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop
May 04 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
May 05 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
May 07 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
May 08 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
May 10 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
May 11 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
May 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
May 13 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst
May 15 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
May 17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
May 18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
May 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
May 21 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
May 23 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
May 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
May 25 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
May 26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
May 28 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall
May 29 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
May 31 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
Jun. 01 - Boston, MA - Paradise
Jun. 02 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
"Cure" is ERRA's sixth album and it highlights and expands on the forward-thinking sound and guitar-driven style that the band has built its reputation on. Following 2021's self-titled release, "Cure" is a stunning execution of both raw talent and surgical technicality. It's as emotional powerful as it is musically proficient, which is not an easy feat to achieve. Yet ERRA makes it look and sound easy. "Cure" is a sonic thrill ride — one that you hope will never end.
The "Cure" title track serves up plate-shifting grooves with intricate guitar work and alternately sung and screamed vocals that ooze with ominous tones.
"'Cure' was one of the last songs we wrote for the records," says guitarist/vocalist Jesse Cash. "I had this groove riff that I was just so obsessed with, to the point that I wanted to stay with it for the full duration of the song. So even though the song stays in 4/4 for the most part, we're always staying locked into this dotted sequence of on rhythm guitars and kick, making the rhythm feel complex yet easy to latch onto as a listener. In the final breakdown section, we stay with this dotted sequence, but switch the time signature to 6/8 for a few bars, before reverting back to 4/4 to close out the song. These playful tinkerings with time signature serve as a suitable introduction to the approach we took with grooves throughout the whole record."
ERRA is:
J.T. Cavey - Vocals
Jesse Cash - Vocals + Guitars
Conor Hesse - Bass
Alex Ballew - Drums
Clint Tustin - Guitar
Comments Disclaimer And Information