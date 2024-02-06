ERRA Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour

Prolific metalcore progressives ERRA will release their new album "Cure", on April 5 via UNFD. Additionally, the band has announced its upcoming spring 2024 headline North American tour, with MAKE THEM SUFFER, VOID OF VISION and NOVELISTS as support. The tour kicks off on April 23 in Philly and runs through June 2 in New York.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, February 8 at 10:00 p.m. EST. When prompted, type in the presale code "paleiris" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local.

ERRA on tour with MAKE THEM SUFFER, VOID OF VISION and NOVELISTS:

Apr. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

Apr. 24 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

Apr. 26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Apr. 27 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

Apr. 28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Apr. 30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

May 01 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

May 03 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop

May 04 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

May 05 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

May 07 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

May 08 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

May 10 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

May 11 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

May 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

May 13 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

May 15 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

May 17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

May 18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

May 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 21 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

May 23 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

May 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

May 25 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

May 26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

May 28 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall

May 29 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

May 31 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

Jun. 01 - Boston, MA - Paradise

Jun. 02 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

"Cure" is ERRA's sixth album and it highlights and expands on the forward-thinking sound and guitar-driven style that the band has built its reputation on. Following 2021's self-titled release, "Cure" is a stunning execution of both raw talent and surgical technicality. It's as emotional powerful as it is musically proficient, which is not an easy feat to achieve. Yet ERRA makes it look and sound easy. "Cure" is a sonic thrill ride — one that you hope will never end.

The "Cure" title track serves up plate-shifting grooves with intricate guitar work and alternately sung and screamed vocals that ooze with ominous tones.

"'Cure' was one of the last songs we wrote for the records," says guitarist/vocalist Jesse Cash. "I had this groove riff that I was just so obsessed with, to the point that I wanted to stay with it for the full duration of the song. So even though the song stays in 4/4 for the most part, we're always staying locked into this dotted sequence of on rhythm guitars and kick, making the rhythm feel complex yet easy to latch onto as a listener. In the final breakdown section, we stay with this dotted sequence, but switch the time signature to 6/8 for a few bars, before reverting back to 4/4 to close out the song. These playful tinkerings with time signature serve as a suitable introduction to the approach we took with grooves throughout the whole record."

ERRA is:

J.T. Cavey - Vocals

Jesse Cash - Vocals + Guitars

Conor Hesse - Bass

Alex Ballew - Drums

Clint Tustin - Guitar