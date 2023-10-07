COREY TAYLOR Cancels AFTERSHOCK Festival Performance After Sustaining 'Significant' Knee Injury

Corey Taylor has canceled his appearance at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

The SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman took to his social media earlier today (Saturday, October 7) to write: "To my Aftershock friends & family - I am so saddened to inform you that we will not be able to perform at Aftershock today.

"During our Los Angeles show this past week, I fell on stage and sustained a significant injury to my knee. On top of this, a few members of our band and crew have been impacted by Covid, and as a result, we are unable to perform.

"The health and safety of our team and the festival attendees is of utmost importance to us.

"We are deeply disappointed by this situation but are hoping for a fast recovery for everyone involved.

"Thank you for an amazing tour - and we can't wait to rock out with you soon."

Taylor underwent surgery on both knees in May 2019 but recovered in time to appear with SLIPKNOT on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" later that same month. He also played a solo show two days later in Garden Grove, California.

Back in 2016, Taylor underwent emergency spinal surgery when it was discovered that he had been walking around for years with a broken neck. He later said that he thought the issue might have originated way back in 1999, when he took a four-foot fall from an Ozzfest second stage and landed on his head.

Taylor's 28-city tour kicked off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, and made stops across the U.S in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5. Support on the trek came from WARGASM, OXYMORRONS and LUNA AURA on select dates.

Corey was touring in support of his sophomore solo album, "CMF2", which was released on September 15. Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in early January at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with Ruston. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.