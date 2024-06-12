COREY TAYLOR Cancels Czech Republic Concert After Waking Up 'Very Sick'

Corey Taylor has canceled his performance at the Rock For People festival in Hradec Králové, Czech Republic.

Earlier today (Wednesday, June 12),the 50-year-old SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman, who is touring Europe with his solo band, released the following statement via social media: "To my friends and family in the Czech Republic - I am sorry to say that I woke up very sick today and as a result of this I will not be able to perform at Rock For People festival. The health and safety of my band and crew is always our first priority on the road and I do not want to cause further issues by trying to perform today. I am truly sorry to everyone who was looking forward to this performance at Rock For People and I promise I will return and make it up to you."

Corey's solo album of covers and B-sides from the "CMF2" album sessions, titled "CMF2B… Or Not 2B", was recently released digitally. The effort was previously made available on April 20 via BMG as part of this year's Record Store Day.

Taylor spent much of the last half of 2023 touring in support of his sophomore solo album, "CMF2", which was released in September. Corey's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".

Throughout "CMF2", Taylor sings, plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that's defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band SLIPKNOT and several million with chart-toppers STONE SOUR.

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in early January 2023 at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with Ruston. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

Twenty-six songs were recorded for "CMF2", including "Beyond" and "Post Traumatic Blues".

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.