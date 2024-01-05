COREY TAYLOR Cancels North American Tour: 'I Reached A Place That Was Unhealthy For My Family And I'

SLIPKNOT singer Corey Taylor has canceled his previously announced North American solo tour.

The trek, which was scheduled to feature support from DES ROCS and JIGSAW YOUTH, was due to launch on February 3 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and conclude on March 3 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Earlier today (Friday, January 5), Corey released the following statement via social media: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour.

"For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I.

"I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others — but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being.

"Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund.

"I send my love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who's helped me get here thus far. I promise I'm doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour — and hopefully we'll see you again down the line."

Corey recently completed European and North American tours in support of his sophomore solo album, "CMF2", which was released on September 15. Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".

Throughout "CMF2", Taylor sings, plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that's defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band SLIPKNOT and several million with chart-toppers STONE SOUR.

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in early January at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with Ruston. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

Twenty-six songs were recorded for "CMF2", including "Beyond" and "Post Traumatic Blues".

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.