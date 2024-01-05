ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS, BAD COMPANY's PAUL RODGERS Featured In Fifth Season Of TV Show 'The Song'

The fifth season of the popular nationally syndicated music television show "The Song" will premiere with some of the biggest stars performing multiple smash hits on January 6 and January 7, 2024. The crew traveled across North America to capture intimate performances of the top artists in their respective genres including Billy Gibbons of ZZ TOP, Colbie Caillat, GIN BLOSSOMS, and Paul Rodgers of BAD COMPANY. The show went international this season for the first time, shooting BARENAKED LADIES in Toronto.

In addition to featuring iconic songs that launched global careers, the fast-paced episodes include in-depth interviews with show producer and host Krista Marie, who dives into the incredible stories behind these massive hits and the trajectories that propelled these artists into becoming household names.

Hard Rock signed on as the presenting sponsor for the new season and provided special access to include a new element in each show highlighting one-of-a-kind items from Hard Rock's legendary global collection of music memorabilia, the largest collection in the world.

"For over 50 years Hard Rock has provided a platform for artists' music to reach and inspire audiences worldwide," said Keith Sheldon, president of entertainment for Hard Rock International. "We are excited to partner with 'The Song' on this continued legacy we've established."

The crew traveled to Toronto to record season five opener BARENAKED LADIES at the iconic El Mocambo music venue and to Joshua Tree in California for Paul Rodgers of BAD COMPANY. Several episodes were again shot at the show's home base at the TGL Farms sound stage in Hendersonville, Tennessee, including Colbie Caillat, whose episode features a special appearance by Jason Mraz, UNCLE KRACKER and Gary LeVox of RASCAL FLATTS featuring Jeffrey Steele.

The Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville is the location for Rock Of Roll Hall Of Famer Billy Gibbons of ZZ TOP, and the stunning Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino resort in Hollywood, Florida is the setting for the GIN BLOSSOMS shoot. Back in Music City, award-winning country duo MADDIE & TAE's episode was captured at Ocean Way Studios, and rockers PUDDLE OF MUDD were shot at WSMV/NBC-TV's studio in Nashville.

Cary Glotzer and Marc Oswald continue as executive producers of "The Song", which is created by Oswald, produced by Tupelo Honey and Oswald Entertainment Group, directed by David "Doc" Abbott, written, edited and produced by Stephen Wallen and Scott Kono. Gray Television manages the syndication, led by Greg Conklin and George Johnson. The weekly show reaches over 80 million households on 155 stations, predominantly on CBS, ABC, Fox and NBC affiliates.

"The Song" is presented by Hard Rock and brought to you by partnerships with Harley-Davidson and KICKER Performance Audio.

Show schedules will vary per market. For specific tune-in and market information, visit the station finder at thesong.tv.

"The Song" season five schedule (subject to change):

* January 6-7, 2024

BARENAKED LADIES

Recorded at El Mocambo in Toronto, Canada

* January 13-14, 2024

MADDIE & TAE

Recorded at Ocean Way Studios, Nashville, TN

* January 20-21, 2024

UNCLE KRACKER

Recorded at TGL Farms, Hendersonville, TN

* January 27-28, 2024

Colbie Caillat, featuring a special appearance by Jason Mraz

Recorded at TGL Farms, Hendersonville, TN

* February 3-4, 2024

Paul Rodgers of BAD COMPANY

Recorded in Joshua Tree, California

* February 10-11, 2024

GIN BLOSSOMS

Recorded at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL

* February 17-18, 2024

Gary LeVox of RASCAL FLATTS featuring Jeffrey Steele

Recorded at TGL Farms, Hendersonville, TN

* February 24-25, 2024

[to be announced]

* March 2-3, 2024

Billy Gibbons of ZZ TOP

Recorded at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville, TN

* March 10-11, 2024

PUDDLE OF MUDD

Recorded at WSMV/NBC-TV Studios Nashville, TN