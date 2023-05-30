COREY TAYLOR Explains How SLIPKNOT Has Managed To Stay Together For Nearly Three Decades

During a new appearance on the "Battleline" podcast, Corey Taylor was asked about how he and his SLIPKNOT bandmates have managed to stay together for so long despite having very different personalities. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think about it a lot, because there are definitely times where we don't get along, but there are definitely times where we would lay down our lives for each other. But I think that just comes down to human nature. No one's always going to get along. There are going to be times where something is going to get said and someone is going to rub somebody the wrong way. As long as you know that, and you're aware of how to fix it and aware that that feeling is temporary; it's not permanent… I mean, it has to be 'fuck you' kind of moment for that stuff to kind of go to hell.

"For us, we've always allowed ourselves to get away from each other," he explained. "It's one of the reasons why I do so many different projects, man, and I think that's allowed us to kind of reconnect over the years.

"Some of us didn't necessarily start out as friends, but we have come to love each other as brothers over the years. And obviously, we have experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. And when we have felt a disconnect, instead of breaking us up, it has one hundred percent made us stronger. Which, if you had told me that 20 years ago, I would have fucking laughed. Just because I know how gnarly this camp is. But at the same time, man, when I had my spinal surgery, the first person who called me was Sid [Wilson, SLIPKNOT DJ]. When things went down in our lives, the first people to reach out were people in SLIPKNOT. And I've never forgotten that, man. Even as bad as I can be — and I am just as guilty as anybody, man, of disconnecting, of taking things the wrong way, of just being an asshole… Those guys have always let me know at the right moment that they care and that I may not have talked this time, but if I need to talk next time, they're there. And sometimes just knowing that can repair so many bridges and heal so much, dude.'

Corey added: "I'm not always the best friend, I'm not always the best bandmember, bandmate, I'm not always the best leader. But sometimes the best leaders know that. And the part of being the best leader means realizing you don't always have the best idea, and you delegate and you distribute. The teams that win are the ones that know to put the ball in the strongest person's hands to make sure that person in that moment gets the job done. And that, to me, that means knowing that sometimes I don't have to worry about having all the answers. I can let my team help me. And as long as I'm there to make sure that it all goes right, then that's what it's all about. And maybe that's the secret, man. We all trust each other when it comes to what we do in the band, and they all trust me when it comes to what I do on stage. Which is why, when we do shows, I can run it like that and they trust me to keep that show going."

Taylor will release his second solo album, "CMF2", in September. "CMF2" follows up Taylor's 2020 solo debut "CMFT", which featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

"CMF2" is Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings.

Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who produced STONE SOUR's 2017 "Hydrograd" LP as well as "CMFT", returns for Taylor's second full-length.

In support of his new album, Taylor has announced his 2023 tour featuring special guests WARGASM, OXYMORRONS and LUNA AURA on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, making stops across the U.S in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.